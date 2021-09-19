Take a look at these homes on the market in Lenoir

(Lenoir, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lenoir will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

306 & 308 Willow Street Sw, Lenoir, 28645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Affordable Renovated Bungalow with a city & country feel!Enjoy the convenience of being a short walk from downtown Lenoir, while also enjoying a 1/2 acre (3 lots) with beautiful mountain views!Close proximity to Google, the Hospital, Restaurants, Downtown, & Shopping!Want to stay in?Enjoy your own backyard oasis, with mountain views & gorgeous sunsets!Fenced in area with small rock pond & firepit!Flowering trees and perennials, & covered grill area.The birds & butterflies love it as much as you will!2 Outdoor buildings for storage.Enter through the covered front porch, perfect for morning coffee, or entertaining.You'll find the living room, open to the dining area & kitchen.Main floor laundry!Newer stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, & lighting.Beautiful hardwood flooring!Updated bath, with bluetooth fan!Simply link with your phone & you're all set to sing in the shower!Both bedroom carpets have been cleaned.Investment adjacent property included!Scoop up this property today!

For open house information, contact Alisha Walker, The Property Shop - Real Living Carolina Property at 828-728-5037

172 Grove Way, Blowing Rock, 28605 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,510 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This is a remarkable four year old home in the Village Grove in the heart of downtown Blowing Rock. This remarkable, custom built, home is the mix of southern charm and traditional design. The exterior stone work and the hardscape are works of art, to say the least! Easy access from the garage, with no steps, makes this home ideal for the buyer that prefers single level living. If you want to know what the perfect kitchen looks like, then you need to schedule your showing today! This home features high ceilings, dark oak flooring, crown molding, four en suites, as well as two stone fireplaces. The crawlspace is sealed with a dehumidifier and there are 2 water heaters with a recirculating pump. Also there is a floored unfinished area with 252 square feet of area over the Master bedroom, accessed from the 2nd bedroom en suite, for lots of storage. You don't want to miss this Blowing Rock gem! Please view the 3D Matterport https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WfQwEh5zcRA&brand=0

For open house information, contact Allen Yates, Allen Yates Realty at 828-964-0089

1416 Barcose Street Sw, Lenoir, 28645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Fantastic property for a first time home buyer, this quaint property has done well as a rental for years but is now looking for some new owners. Just a short drive to Whitnel elementary, and a few minutes from downtown Lenoir. While this house is advertised as a 2 bed 1 bath, with two bonus rooms upstairs there is plenty of room for a larger single family, or great for an office or hobby room. The property has been updated throughout over the last decade with updated paint, granite countertops, drywall and windows. Home is being sold as is! Schedule your showing starting 09/18/21

For open house information, contact Cody Lowman, Realty ONE Group @ Home at 828-569-1340

1594 High Valley Way, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 2018

FULLY FURNISHED COZY CABIN in Blue Ridge Mountains. 3 BR 2 BA, partially finished basement, on 2 acres in outdoor paradise, The Coves Mountain River Club. Home sits off the road. Very private. Street side bordered by tall evergreens. All you need is your toothbrush, hiking boots, kayak, UTV! Furnishings, linens, kitchen ware, electronics included. Home is 3 years old and barely used. Enjoy mountain views from your porch, fire pit area, or porch swing on lower level. Lot is large enough for 2nd home. Ideal weather for year round enjoyment. Amenities: Miles of PRIVATE TRAILS to hike, bike, ride horses. Kayak, fish,tube, pan for gold on 5 miles of Johns River. Club house open 24/7: fitness center, locker rooms, salt water pool, hot tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches; 360° views of Table Rock, Grandfather Mtn, Blue Ridge Mtns, South Mtns, Brushy Mtns. Social, recreational events and excursions, cook-offs, sunset socials. Community Garden, Vineyard, Equestrian Center. Pisgah National Forest across the road! 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Minutes to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Shattuck, Blue Ridge Communities LLC at 828-726-7055