Galveston, TX

Check out these Galveston homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Galveston, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galveston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2763 Tradewinds Lane, Crystal Beach, 77650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This Beautiful “Beach Front Home” awaits its New Owner. Enjoy Sitting on the Deck that has a 180-degree unobstructed view of the Majestic Ocean Waters- Buyouts from East to West in front of home. Two of the Bedrooms, the Kitchen and the Living Room have amazing views. The home is located on a dead-end street with plenty of privacy. The Sandy Beach is only steps away. This Home sports a full-size Garage and a smaller one for a Golf Cart and Beach Toys. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Countertops, and a full home Generator. Furniture is Negotiable with Sale. Located in the Tidelands Subdivision. Close to everything: Grocery Store, Boutiques, Coastal Dining, Music, Festivals, Fishing and Boating. Galveston is a Ferry Ride away.

1728 Ave M, Galveston, 77550

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,749 Square Feet | Built in 1888

Circa 1888, this stunning Victorian house is attributed to Alfred Muller, a premier Galveston Victorian architect. Large rooms with formal living & dining rooms, library, den and full kitchen with stainless appliances, large white marble island and counters and full downstairs bath. Upstairs has four bedrooms & three full baths. Dramatic Alfred Muller signature staircase with original "Four Seasons" stained glass stairwell window and interior rear staircase. Outstanding woodwork, pocket doors, fireplace and distinctive chandeliers throughout the house. Full length covered back porch overlooks large pool with waterfalls, and two 1 BR/1BA guest cottages with full kitchens and central air and heat. Completely fenced grounds & full garages under the guest properties.

920 Melody, Crystal Beach, 77650

4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This property will begin construction once a buyer and owner have a signed contract. This is a Speculative Build Note you will find vacant land when you drive out. Please contact the Listing Agent to discuss the building financing options available to this specific property.

307 Jewel Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650

4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Future Spec builds Coming Soon to Crystal Beach. Builder/Investor has a floor plan that is 1800 sq ft with 4/4/1. The selection choices are limited yet beautiful and very modern. This style will be something new for the area. Please contact the listing agent to discuss the building and other options available to this specific property.

#Stained Glass#Waterfalls#Furniture#Bedrooms#Kitchen#Home#Garage#Beach Toys#Generator#Grocery Store#Boutiques#Coastal Dining#Galveston Victorian#The Listing Agent#Compass Re Texas#Llc#Builder Investor
