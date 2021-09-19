CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

House hunt Granbury: See what’s on the market now

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 4 days ago

(Granbury, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Granbury will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQV4p_0c10TzHG00

2315 Barcelona Court, Granbury, 76048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Be the first to live in this spacious Solitaire home located on a beautiful, treed lot in a nice, waterfront neighborhood. This home features an open living and dining area with breakfast bar, a large walk in closet in the master, and large secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the high quality construction of a Solitaire home. Check out the huge, newly built 2 car garage with 9 foot doors, a large storage closet, and room for a workshop and all your tools and gear. The garage also features a covered porch with great views of the large lot with lots of trees and a large grassy area for the kids. No need to pay for storage any more. You can park your truck, RV, and boat under the 3-bay carport.

For open house information, contact Alan Noel, Better Homes & Gardens, Winans at 972-774-9888

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14617264)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXOqz_0c10TzHG00

1203 E Scandinavian Court, Granbury, 76048

4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,708 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Granbury Lake access, Beautiful 4 bed-4 bth, 2 liv Custom Built on 1.77 acres in highly sought after gated community of 'The Peninsula' Spacious, very well maintained & nicely manicured, incredible windows to match the height of the vaulted ceiling, that carries out to the back covered patio, amazing kitchen space & pantry, extra long granite counter & bar, custom cabinets, 5 burner gas stove top, double oven, newer dishwasher, water softener & purifier, media closet, built-in speakers, built-in shelves in living with ventless gas fp Large laundry room with lots of built-in cabinets, plenty of counter space & sink Roof, gutters & 2 zoned HVACs replaced ‘20, near boat ramp & boat & trailer prkg

For open house information, contact Elia Garces, Keller Williams Brazos West at 817-279-6996

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14663658)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrzV8_0c10TzHG00

705 Clay Street, Glen Rose, 76043

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2001

OFFER DEADLINE Sunday Sep 19 at 6pm! This attractive stone house would be a great starter home or addition to your investment portfolio as a rental. Inside are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large open living, dining and kitchen area and a bonus basement space that is not included in square footage! A wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of the large living area. Nice sized backyard is fully fenced and includes a storage building and tree-house. Lots of potential here. Basement has separate entry from outside if desired which could make it perfect for AirBnB. Fresh paint in bedrooms with new trim and crown molding. Gas water-heater, gas heater and gas stove.

For open house information, contact Austin Jordan, Century 21 Quad J Realty at 254-897-7005

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14661508)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLxid_0c10TzHG00

6000 Gee Road, Granbury, 76049

1 Bed 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Rest and relax at your weekend lake property or bring your vision to continue updating this home for year round living. Unique property on Granbury Lake with history attached. Original Fall Creek Hwy bridge is located on this property. New deck has lake views, stock pond behind home, creek on the property, rock patio and fire pit by the water. Upstairs is 1 big room with full bath, can easily be divided for bedrooms. Kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances. Detached garage can easily be converted to living space. So many possibilities for this property or just keep it as is for the coolest lake property getaway.

For open house information, contact Bernadine Neff Anderson, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14622450)

