CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in El Centro

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(El Centro, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Centro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0en19F_0c10TxVo00

3936 0 John Vickers Ct, El Centro, 92243

5 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

HOT NEW LISTING! Whiting the Mc Cabe School District, home features five bedrooms, three full baths, and two car garage. This beautiful home model has a bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. Conveniently located near two parks, schools, Hwy 8, restaurants, and the mall. With plenty of space for your recreational toys RV/ boat access, the large backyard is an open canvas. Make it your way! Make this your Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact Lorena Ponce, Big Block Realty, Inc. at 619-393-6633

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21758050IC)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMegE_0c10TxVo00

2727 0 La Brucherie Rd, Imperial, 92251

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This is exactly what you have been looking for!!! This charming home has an open floor space that allows you to entertain as the kitchen, living room and dining area are open. Floor Plan offers a private, master bedroom with 3 closets perfect for the ladies with lots of shoes. Shutters in every room. But if you love natural light like I do, you can open and let the light shine through. There is a Detached garage that has a carport attached. The best feature is that its on a corner lot just across from Imperial High school and sitting on a little over half an acre of land. The rear of the home is set up for those that have kids in 4H or FFA. There is an additional APN being sold with the property. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Give your realtor a call today!

For open house information, contact Marisa Gutierrez, Coldwell Banker The Wilkinson Team at 760-352-7700

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21785196IC)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNkjE_0c10TxVo00

314 S D Street, Imperial, 92251

2 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great 2 bedroom/2 bath starter home or investor delight as the lot is large enough to expand on; the property goes all the way to the start of the alley.

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Cecena, Vineyard Realty at 866-245-8236

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210016772)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCyrc_0c10TxVo00

244 S 2Nd St, El Centro, 92243

1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 1946

R3 Corner Lot with Small 1 bedroom cottage in addition a 4 unit building existed prior and may be exempt from some development impact fees if interested in new construction where previous structure was. Excellent investment property. Ask your Realtor for more info.

For open house information, contact Sylvia Rubio, Rubio Realty & Assoc. at 760-693-5211

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21764294IC)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Home Sweet Home#Big Block Realty Inc#Imperial High School#Coldwell Banker#Vineyard Realty#Rubio Realty Assoc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
121
Followers
246
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy