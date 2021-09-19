Take a look at these homes for sale in El Centro

(El Centro, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Centro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3936 0 John Vickers Ct, El Centro, 92243 5 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

HOT NEW LISTING! Whiting the Mc Cabe School District, home features five bedrooms, three full baths, and two car garage. This beautiful home model has a bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. Conveniently located near two parks, schools, Hwy 8, restaurants, and the mall. With plenty of space for your recreational toys RV/ boat access, the large backyard is an open canvas. Make it your way! Make this your Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact Lorena Ponce, Big Block Realty, Inc. at 619-393-6633

2727 0 La Brucherie Rd, Imperial, 92251 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This is exactly what you have been looking for!!! This charming home has an open floor space that allows you to entertain as the kitchen, living room and dining area are open. Floor Plan offers a private, master bedroom with 3 closets perfect for the ladies with lots of shoes. Shutters in every room. But if you love natural light like I do, you can open and let the light shine through. There is a Detached garage that has a carport attached. The best feature is that its on a corner lot just across from Imperial High school and sitting on a little over half an acre of land. The rear of the home is set up for those that have kids in 4H or FFA. There is an additional APN being sold with the property. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Give your realtor a call today!

For open house information, contact Marisa Gutierrez, Coldwell Banker The Wilkinson Team at 760-352-7700

314 S D Street, Imperial, 92251 2 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great 2 bedroom/2 bath starter home or investor delight as the lot is large enough to expand on; the property goes all the way to the start of the alley.

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Cecena, Vineyard Realty at 866-245-8236

244 S 2Nd St, El Centro, 92243 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 1946

R3 Corner Lot with Small 1 bedroom cottage in addition a 4 unit building existed prior and may be exempt from some development impact fees if interested in new construction where previous structure was. Excellent investment property. Ask your Realtor for more info.

For open house information, contact Sylvia Rubio, Rubio Realty & Assoc. at 760-693-5211