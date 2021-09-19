CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Berrien blasts Atkinson, 57-6

By Skeeter Parker
Tifton Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Berrien County built a 37-0 halftime lead over Atkinson County and cruised home to a 57-6 victory Friday night to win the War of the Rebels. Berrien improves to 2-1 on the season, while Atkinson falls to 2-2. Artavious Williams had three first half touchdowns, two by land and one by air. He opened scoring with a 7-yard run with 7:35 in the 1st, scored on a 3-yard run with 4:27 in the 2nd, and then caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Cribb with 58 seconds before halftime. Williams had 10 carries for 37 yards, all in the first half, and had the one catch.

www.tiftongazette.com

