Del Rio, TX

Del Rio-curious? These homes are on the market

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 4 days ago

(Del Rio, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Del Rio than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnhQO_0c10TiW900

213 Gancho, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 5 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,981 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Amazing View - Where? Lake Amistad ! This is one of the original homes in La Caleta that was built specifically for the incredible view of the lake. The back yard gate is merely feet from the 1144' lake elevation at conservation level. This large home with over 3900 SF is layed out to where each bedroom is its own master with a private bath. 2 additional 1/2 baths through the home for guests. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and granite. Large carport for vehicles and boats, with room to add on if needed. Your not going to want to miss out on this gorgeous home with spectacular views!!! Call Mary Riggs 830-734-7206 for more information. Chandelier in dining room, and mirror in Master bath do not convey with home.

For open house information, contact Mary Riggs, REMAX Del Rio at 830-775-3704

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRfvM_0c10TiW900

216 Medicine Bow, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Nice & Cozy and in a great location. This home has had some recent updates & painting. Nice Distribution, Fireplace, Deck, Large Fenced Back yard, Sprinkler System and Electric Garage Door Opener.

For open house information, contact Denise Bowers, Hunter Real Estate at 830-775-8518

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcdeG_0c10TiW900

201 Bouganvilla, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Expansive wall of glass windows and open space are signature features of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Mid-Century (1966) home. Concrete and tile flooring throughout with custom hardwood kitchen cabinets and newly painted interior just waiting for your decorating skills. Located on a tree lined street in lovely South Del Rio, this corner lot home offers a spacious living sanctuary. Austin owners are ready to sell!

For open house information, contact Brenda Hunter, Hunter Real Estate at 830-775-8518

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huUye_0c10TiW900

206 Sierra, Del Rio, 78840

2 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Good floor plan brings outside inside for perfect country living. Patio is an entertainer’s dream. Separate guest quarters provide for fun and privacy. 2 separate metal barns good for boats, cars, jet skis and large yard tools. Plenty room for fishing equipment and hobbies. Just 3 miles from Rough Canyon Boat ramp on Lake Amistad Reservoir. Year-round boating, swimming, picnicking, fishing, and water-skiing. Bass tournaments throughout the year will satisfy fisherman's need to compete. Enjoyable scuba diving in clear spring areas. Use as vacation or year-round home. Don’t let this one get away.

For open house information, contact JANITA HINDS, JANITA HINDS REAL ESTATE at 830-775-0010

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

ABOUT

With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

