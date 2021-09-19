Check out these homes for sale in Eureka now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 4 days ago

(Eureka, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2004 G Street, Eureka, 95501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spectacular brand new construction built by The College of the Redwoods Construction Technology Program offers 2 units! Great location with bay views! Stunning main home with 3bd/2.5ba features hardwood floors, dual vanity, custom hickory cabinets, Quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances & beautiful Venetian plaster accent walls. Top notch craftsmanship with 2x6 construction, reclaimed redwood accents & upgraded fiberglass Milgard windows. This all-electric property is powered by a 6kw solar PV system w/a heat pump & heat recovery ventilator for max efficiency. Inviting drought tolerant plants complement nicely. All this PLUS a spacious 2bd/1ba 687 SF 2nd unit with investment potential just as remarkable! Security system included. Sun-filled w/classic charm! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Devon Bollan, Landmark Real Estate at 707-725-2852

Copyright © 2021 Humboldt Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HARCA-259761)

1740 Raineri Drive, Arcata, 95521

2 Beds 1 Bath | $329,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Remodeled Oceanside Home with Spacious Living Room, Large Master,Exotic Brazilian Hardwood Flooring, Remodeled Kitchen . Remodeled Bath with Ceramic Floors and Soaking Tub. New Paint Large Detached Garage. Just steps to BEACH and Dunes-- and minutes to Arcata! Hear the Ocean Roaring at night! Price is firm.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, Homecoin.com at 888-400-2513

Copyright © 2021 Humboldt Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HARCA-259756)

1610 Fieldbrook Road, Mckinleyville, 95519

3 Beds 2 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1986

One-of-a-kind property sitting on over an acre of land. Well maintained and cared for by the current owner. Beautifully remolded home features many amenities like quartz countertops, Forbes cabinets, vaulted ceilings, and a bar area. Large permitted metal outbuildings offer numerous possibilities for a home business or plenty of storage. Additional RV parking with all the hook-ups. There is also a garden and orchard area as well as a small Redwood grove with seasonal creek. Sit and relax on the covered deck or barbecue on the patio.

For open house information, contact Michael Hunt, Coldwell Banker Sellers Realty at 707-822-5971

Copyright © 2021 Humboldt Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HARCA-260105)

2462 Donna Drive, Eureka, 95503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful opportunity to own a home in Humboldt Hill. Lot is oversized and has a good sized double car garage/shop for all your storage needs. Single story stucco home, 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1222+/- Sq. Ft. -1955+/- year home on 0.20+/- acre lot with room for RV parking and fully fenced backyard. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Suzanne Tibbles, Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty at 707-445-8811

Copyright © 2021 Humboldt Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HARCA-259883)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

