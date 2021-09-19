Top homes for sale in Muskogee

(Muskogee, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Muskogee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3220 N York Street, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Well maintained manufacture home in a great location just North of shopping mall. Partially furnished, ready to move in. Extra buildings for storage or business. Property is zones I-1. Light industrial. If you wanted to start a business. Mature trees. Park like setting. Close to Arkansas River. Great location!

1205 Cherry Street, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute home, ready for a new family, the garage needs a new roof so it won't FHA or VA. Home has an eating space in the kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a large bathroom and large livingroom. Come take a look.

2015 Monta, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,029 Square Feet | Built in 1957

TOTAL REMODEL, MOVE IN READY, NEW PEX PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, FAUCETS, FLOORING, PAINT (INSIDE & OUT), NEW GUTTERS, NEW DOORS, CLOSET DOORS, NEW GAS RANGE, NEW REFIGERATOR, LIGHT FIXTURES, CABINETS, NEWER WINDOWS. METAL ROOF, ALL APPLIANCES STAY, CENTRAL HEAT/AIR, 3 BED, 1 BATH, LIVING, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM. 1029/SF, CALL TODAY. THIS WONT LAST LONG.

3700 Gibson Street, Muskogee, 74403 5 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,226 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One of a kind updated home with wow factor on 1/2-acre & curb appeal. 5 bed/3.5 baths, game room, massive master suite with private balcony. New custom kitchen & appliances. 5 ½’wide frig/freezer, sonic ice machine, coffee bar. Granite, hardwood floors & custom trim. 1612 sq. ft. garage, epoxy floor & safe room. Additional 20' x 45' parking. Patio with hot tub. 2 HVAC systems. Too many upgrades to list. Great location, 3 blocks to Civitan park, ½ mile to turnpike entrance, approx. 30 min. to Tulsa

