House hunt Minot: See what’s on the market now

(Minot, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minot will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

904 1St Ave Sw, Minot, 58701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1930

If a move-in ready home is what you are looking for, then you've found it! This four bedroom, two bathroom, single-stall garage home is now available and perfect for that growing family. The kitchen is certainly the heart of this home, and features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, as well as a large built-in cabinet that can be used as a pantry and to store several kitchen appliances. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining room area followed by a formal living room, making this open-concept layout ideal for entertaining friends and family. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom conclude the main floor of this home. In the lower level, you will find a large family room measuring 13'x29' that is plumbed for a future wet bar. There is certainly a good amount of space to transform it into anything your heart desires. The two additional bedrooms in the lower level both feature reasonably-sized closet space and egress windows that allow for natural sunlight to shine in. A full bathroom and laundry are also conveniently located in the lower level. The quiet neighborhood and easy access to nearby amenaties is yet another reason to love this home. Call you favorite Realtor® and schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Boley, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151

510 14Th Ave Sw, Minot, 58701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Why pay rent when you can own for less!?! This cute and cozy home is located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to Jim Hill School, the Scandinavian Heritage Park and Dairy Queen! The kitchen has been recently remodeled and offers abundant cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large dining area or what could be used as a family room. The living room has two windows allowing natural light to fill the home and has a door to the front yard. The basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. The backyard is fenced and has a storage shed.

For open house information, contact Alexa Louser, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151

823 Park St., Minot, 58701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This charming two story home has character around every corner. Entering through the front door you will find the living room filled with natural light anchored by the beautiful light colored hardwood floors. There is an extra bump out in the living room for a additional bonus space, perfect for a desk, fish tank, storage or any number of wants and needs. Next, find the eat in dining space and large storage pantry that leads you in to the kitchen. Ample cabinetry, counter space and 4 piece appliance package complete this room. Rounding out the main level is a 3/4 bathroom conveniently located just inside the back entry. The upper level is where you will find 3 bedrooms all on one level and all with hardwood flooring. The master is very large and features dual closets. The second can accommodate a vast array of furnishings and the third is super cozy with good size closet. Functionality is at a premium with a full bathroom centrally located between all three bedrooms. The partial basement is unfinished but a great place for tons of storage, hobby area and so much more. This is also where you will find the laundry facilities. The yard is fully fenced and has space for additional parking off the alley access. Storage available for the lawn mower and outdoor equipment in the shed and also a large garden all surrounded by mature trees finish off the yard space.

For open house information, contact Betsy Fogarty, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800

501 9Th St Nw, Minot, 58701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out this four bedroom charmer in NW Minot! Currently utilized as a duplex but could be considered as a primary residence with income potential from the other unit. Upon arrival be pleasantly surprised with the curb appeal with newer roof, windows and siding.Inside, you will find neutral finishes throughout. The kitchen features oak cabinetry, high definition countertops and eat-in dining. The living room has plush carpeting and recessed lighting. Main floor laundry is a convenient bonus. Heading up a few steps you will find 2bedrooms and full bath. Take note of the solid oak doors and millwork. Heading downstairs you will find a basement apartment set up with secondary kitchen with 4 piece appliance ensemble, family room, bedrooms 3 & 4, second full bath and mechanical room. Off street parking and LARGE backyard to enjoy! Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Charlsie Burud, Keller Williams - Fargo-Moorhead at 701-356-5000