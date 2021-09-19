CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Check out these homes for sale in West Bend now

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 4 days ago

(West Bend, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

333 E Sheboygan St, Campbellsport, 53010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Beautifully updated move in ready ranch is waiting for you to call home. Nice central location close to shopping, post office, library and schools. Bright and cheery eat in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Storage galore in this home. Three nice sized bedrooms with original hardwood floors under the new carpet. Full bath in lower level and large rec room for extra entertaining space. Room sizes are apx.

For open house information, contact Tara Henke, Home Town Realty at 920-533-5253

221 Countryside Dr, Slinger, 53086

3 Beds 2 Baths | $482,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This smart, compact design separates the spacious master bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living spaces, including the great room, kitchen and dining. Featuring a large island, the kitchen also boasts with plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Off the great room is the master bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with five-foot shower and walk-in closet. Opposite from the master bedroom and towards the front of the home are two comfortably-sized secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Rounding out the home is a convenient mudroom with bench for everyday items.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey P Wardon, Bielinski Homes, Inc. at 262-542-9494

W7130 Western Ave, Adell, 53001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits quietly on a dead end street in the town of Batavia. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors and the living area is wrapped with windows with separate dinning area. The kitchen includes a large pantry and patio doors leading to the deck and large back yard. Within minutes to Plymouth, Random Lake, West Bend and just off the snow mobile trails. All you need is some creative ideas and updating to make this your place to call home.

For open house information, contact Doreen Schwind, Home Town Realty at 920-533-5253

2030 Rainbow Lake Ln, West Bend, 53090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Simple living, built in a natural setting, on the edge of the Lac Lawrann Conservancy with access to Rainbow Lake & miles of walking trails. This 1st floor roomy condo (parking is underground - no elevator) is an end unit and has lots of natural light. Gas fireplace, open concept with 9' ceilings, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, in unit laundry, all appliances included. TWO heated indoor parking spaces. Condo dues INCLUDE City Water and Sewer charges and all Exterior Maintenance. Two pets are welcome - no more than 60 lbs. each. Leave the Shoveling to Someone Else this Winter!

For open house information, contact Scott Stortz, Star Properties, Inc. at 262-674-1400

