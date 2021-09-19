CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

House hunt Elizabethtown: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Elizabethtown, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elizabethtown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjRad_0c10TIlN00

87 Milton Avenue, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A great home with upgrades, LVR & Kitchen open design. Full size master bath, walk-out full basement that has 2 room finished, 1 could be family room & could be 4th bedroom. Fenced yard, good size shed & the location is ideal. Replacement windows and newer appliances.

For open house information, contact Pam Featherstone, SEMONIN REALTORS at 270-766-1201

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10057529)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNnyk_0c10TIlN00

2010 Oak Meadow Drive, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Don't miss this opportunity to own a fantastic large home that features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living room and kitchen as well. The home has nice fresh paint, a lot of newer flooring and much more as well. You will love the large cozy basement as well. The home has a nice large 2 car attached garage that you will love. Don't forget that this home sits on a nice lovely functional lot as well. At full price, seller is allowing a 1 year Home Membership Warranty at $590.00. Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker who buys, sells and rents real estate in Kentucky. Buyer to verify any and all information or lack of information including, but not limited to square footage, lot size, utilities, zoning, etc.

For open house information, contact John Pirtle, DREAM JP PIRTLE REALTORS at 502-458-2722

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10058181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qe7Ba_0c10TIlN00

207 Rose Road, Hodgenville, 42748

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1963

2 bedroom 1 bath ranch home on a nice lot located at a dead end street. Just minutes from Downtown Hodgenville and a quick ride to Elizabethtown. Home has a metal roof and a nice storage shed.

For open house information, contact Tim Thompson, GOLD STAR REALTY at 270-765-3999

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10058111)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXtzQ_0c10TIlN00

421 Park Avenue, Elizabethtown, 42701

6 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Here is your opportunity to own a piece of Elizabethtown history with stately home. This 1920's home is as solid as they come. With an appreciation for history, uncover the hidden potential. The owners have already taken care of the big tickets items with new vinyl siding, new roof, new HVAC, new flooring throughout. With all of these bedrooms the seller added a secondary laundry hook up in the upper level bath. There is also a large attic space that could potentially be finished. Back yard has a detached garage w/attached workshop that may have been the original cabin on the property in the early 1900's. This price is right with area comps above 300k. Call for your tour today!

For open house information, contact Clinkenbeard Team, RE/MAX EXECUTIVE GROUP, INC. at 270-769-0038

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10058082)

