House hunt Elizabethtown: See what’s on the market now

(Elizabethtown, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elizabethtown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

87 Milton Avenue, Elizabethtown, 42701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A great home with upgrades, LVR & Kitchen open design. Full size master bath, walk-out full basement that has 2 room finished, 1 could be family room & could be 4th bedroom. Fenced yard, good size shed & the location is ideal. Replacement windows and newer appliances.

2010 Oak Meadow Drive, Elizabethtown, 42701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Don't miss this opportunity to own a fantastic large home that features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living room and kitchen as well. The home has nice fresh paint, a lot of newer flooring and much more as well. You will love the large cozy basement as well. The home has a nice large 2 car attached garage that you will love. Don't forget that this home sits on a nice lovely functional lot as well. At full price, seller is allowing a 1 year Home Membership Warranty at $590.00. Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker who buys, sells and rents real estate in Kentucky. Buyer to verify any and all information or lack of information including, but not limited to square footage, lot size, utilities, zoning, etc.

207 Rose Road, Hodgenville, 42748 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1963

2 bedroom 1 bath ranch home on a nice lot located at a dead end street. Just minutes from Downtown Hodgenville and a quick ride to Elizabethtown. Home has a metal roof and a nice storage shed.

421 Park Avenue, Elizabethtown, 42701 6 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Here is your opportunity to own a piece of Elizabethtown history with stately home. This 1920's home is as solid as they come. With an appreciation for history, uncover the hidden potential. The owners have already taken care of the big tickets items with new vinyl siding, new roof, new HVAC, new flooring throughout. With all of these bedrooms the seller added a secondary laundry hook up in the upper level bath. There is also a large attic space that could potentially be finished. Back yard has a detached garage w/attached workshop that may have been the original cabin on the property in the early 1900's. This price is right with area comps above 300k. Call for your tour today!

