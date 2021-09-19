CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa slow to get up and taken to the locker room

By Brian Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins offense is not working and now, Tua Tagoailoa is gingerly walking off the field after another massive hit from an unblocked defender. On the Dolphins first drive, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice and on the 2nd drive, Tua was hit hard off the edge on 4th and two. Following the hit, Tua was slow to get up and then took a knee for a quick moment. He appeared to be holding his arm to his chest a bit.

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jaylen Waddle Identifies Biggest Difference With Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this year with the intention of reuniting Tua Tagovailoa with one of his favorite college targets. Waddle knows the young quarterback well, so when he says there’s a difference with how Tua is operating now in Miami compared to his time in Tuscaloosa, it’s worth paying attention to.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided catastrophe when it comes to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured earlier today. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit from Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter this afternoon and immediately went to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Cornerback Takes Postgame Shot At Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots this afternoon, but Tua Tagovailoa apparently didn’t do enough to impress one New England cornerback. Tagovailoa produced both Miami touchdowns in today’s 17-16 win, but after the game, Patriots cover man J.C. Jackson only wanted to talk about the interception the second-year quarterback threw.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bills#American Football
Boston Herald

How the Patriots defense can tame Tua Tagovailoa in the season opener

Tua Tagovailoa has the distinction of being one of the few rookie quarterbacks to beat a Bill Belichick-coached defense. It’s stunning when it happens, because Belichick, who is 21-6 against rookies since he took over the Patriots, usually has young signal-callers pleading “Uncle” before long. While Tagovailoa didn’t play in...
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett gets call after Tua Tagovailoa's injury; he'll be ready to face Raiders if Tua cannot play

MIAMI GARDENS — Jacoby Brissett bristled at the suggestion. Brissett was asked about relieving starter Tua Tagovailoa, who injured his ribs early in the Dolphins' 35-0 beatdown by the Bills Sunday. He was asked about shedding the headset, grabbing his helmet and coming off the bench as Tua was taken into the locker room never to return.
NFL
Miami Herald

After sharing decorated QB room at Alabama, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Patriots’ Mac Jones reunite in NFL

The photo has been widely shared, a moment-in-time reflection of one of the most decorated position groups in recent memory. The 2017 Alabama quarterback room stood side-by-side after a 45-7 beatdown of Tennessee. Mac Jones was on the far left, grinning with a cigar between his lips. Jalen Hurts in the middle with his arms crossed and a smirk. And Tua Tagovailoa, on the far right, also arms crossed, carrying a confident look.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
FanSided

QB Report Card: Tua Tagovailoa is good, not great, in season opening win

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa started their 2021 season with a big win against their divisional foe the New England Patriots. While it’s still early in the season, it was important for the Dolphins to get off to a hot start against a divisional opponent, especially when the AFC itself looks like a strong conference.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jackson gives candid assessment of Tua Tagovailoa after Patriots' loss

Tua Tagovailoa didn't perform at a super high level in Sunday's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback made enough plays to help his team leave Gillette Stadium with a 17-16 win. Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 202 yards with two...
NFL
Bay News 9

Tua Tagovailoa lifts Miami Dolphins past New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Xavien Howard was one of the NFL’s best players at causing turnovers in 2020. He was back at it Sunday to help the Dolphins preserve a victory to open this season. “Every game I feel like I have to make something happen for the team and give...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa goes untouched on touchdown run

It didn’t take long for Tua Tagovailoa to make his presence known with a touchdown run Sunday. The Miami Dolphins quarterback faked a hand off and took the ball himself for a score, sneaking into the end zone untouched. The touchdown gave the Miami Dolphins an early lead on the...
NFL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa on Mac Jones: ‘I was happy for him’

The focus in Sunday’s Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots game was squarely on the starting quarterbacks -- Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Mac Jones for the Patriots in the first NFL matchup of former Alabama signal-callers since Nov. 21, 1983. But another Crimson Tide alumni may have been the central...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: It’s good to have Will Fuller back

Miami’s offense should get a boost this week with receiver Will Fuller. After signing with the franchise as a free agent in the spring, Fuller didn’t play Week One as he served the final game of a six-game suspension. But now he’s back at practice, and his quarterback is looking forward to seeing what he can do.
NFL
The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa out with fractured ribs

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media Wednesday morning and included an update on injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with the news not good. Flores stated that Miami’s 2020 first-round pick has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 3 game at the Las Vegas Raiders after additional tests revealed Tagovailoa had sustained fractured ribs last week.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
340K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy