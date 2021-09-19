Tua Tagovailoa slow to get up and taken to the locker room

The Miami Dolphins offense is not working and now, Tua Tagoailoa is gingerly walking off the field after another massive hit from an unblocked defender. On the Dolphins first drive, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice and on the 2nd drive, Tua was hit hard off the edge on 4th and two. Following the hit, Tua was slow to get up and then took a knee for a quick moment. He appeared to be holding his arm to his chest a bit.