Take a look at these homes on the market in Beaufort

(Beaufort, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaufort. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17 Veranda Beach Road, Fripp Island, 29920 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 BR/3 BA custom built home is situated in the desirable Veranda Beach area. The open floor plan is bright and inviting, great for entertaining. Carolina Room overlooks the Cabana Club with Ocean Views. Almost every room in the home has Ocean Views. Upstairs Office, bright and cheery, also has day bed for extra sleeping space. Updated Kitchen/Appliances/Baths. New carpeting in Master Bedroom. Plenty of closet space. 2 pantries. High capacity Whirlpool W/D. New Roof 2020, HVAC 6 yrs. old. Trek decking. Outdoor shower w/large platform to stand. Garage is fully enclosed with plenty of shelving for storage. 2 Golf carts/chargers included. Comes mostly furnished, see exclusions list in documents.

For open house information, contact Karen Natoli, Fripp Island Real Estate Co at 843-838-2411

31 Gregory Drive, St. Helena Island, 29920 4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wonderful fixer-upper situated among some of the most gorgeous oak trees in the Lowcountry! Perfect for first-time homeowners. Take a short walk to the river for a day of relaxation and serenity. With a little TLC this house will become a home. Plenty of room for a kitchen island or open floor plan -- you choose! Back yard has native landscaping and views of the River marsh. Being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Laura E. Blencoe, Lowcountry Real Estate at 843-521-4200

401 Broad River Drive, Beaufort, 29906 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful one-story brick home in Shell Point. This lovely home features 3 bed, 2 bath, HVAC and WATER HEATER are 2019, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, tile and hardwood flooring throughout, Carolina room boasting tons of natural lighting, private laundry room, second flex Carolina room space that has A/C, outdoor functioning shower, extra wide gutters with gutter guards, fenced in spacious backyard, and much more! In the gracious space of the backyard, there is blueberry and elderberry bushes, fruit trees, gardening area, carport and shed used as a work space with electricity! This home is close to all major bases and conveniently located to shopping and grocery stores. This home won't last so see it while you can!

For open house information, contact Rachael E Burgess, The HomesFinder Realty Group at 843-776-2996

41 Osprey Road, Beaufort, 29907 4 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,636 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Truly a spacious home for living! Easy to love open floor plan, wood floors, bullnosed corners, smooth ceilings. The generous master bedroom features a separate reading/dressing area while the bath offers both a soaker tub and shower. Three bedrooms downstairs and a bonus and additional 4th bedroom upstairs with a full bath. The cavernous attic space could be converted to a 5th bedroom while leaving plenty of space for additional storage.I know it's cliche, but this really really won't last long!

For open house information, contact Scott Bingham, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798