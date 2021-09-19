House hunt Roseburg: See what’s on the market now

(Roseburg, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Roseburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1120 Ne Douglas Ave, Myrtle Creek, 97457 2 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Single level home that sits on a 0.22-acre lot, a 1224 sq ft, 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home. Attached two car garage and RV parking. Remodel thekitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Covered front porch and beautiful large remodel deck. New 30 years. Arch roofing 5-2021. New interior paint, new flooring, and carpet in bedrooms. This home has a fireplace in the living room and large side patios.

445 W Madrone St, Roseburg, 97470 5 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Enjoy this beautiful 3165sqft home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, in the heart of Roseburg, just down the street from the meander of the Umpqua River, with easy access to Laurelwood Park! Recently updated Kitchen, Bathroom, Double master bedrooms, Finished Basement with bedroom, Den, and Rec Room!

1416 Se Overlook Ave, Roseburg, 97470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful home in downtown Roseburg with great views. The master bedroom has it's own private door to the back balcony!

2979 Ne Privado Ct, Roseburg, 97470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

The views!! This recently updated manufactured home enjoys some incredible mountain/valley views. This little place has fresh interior paint, newer roof,& new carpet too. It's still in need of some bathroom updates, so bring your own ideas! Concrete pad could be for a hot tub, a new shed or patio! The terraced yard has an existing tool shed & possible room for RV parking or small shop on the lower area.

