Shodair Children’s Hospital offers scholarships for mental health awareness

A local group is trying to raise awareness of suicide step by step. The Area Suicide Support Resource or ASSURE of Mercer County held their 6th annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk. In 2019, there were nearly two and a half times more suicides than homicide in the United States. Just in Mercer County that year, law enforcement encountered 40 people who either threatened, attempted, or died by suicide. So the group was formed to help families and friends who deal with loved ones with mental health issues which could lead to suicide because some of them know firsthand just how devastating it can be.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO