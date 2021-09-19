CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shodair Children’s Hospital offers scholarships for mental health awareness

By Ravalli Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShodair Children’s Hospital is hosting its third annual scholarship contest to raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Partnering with organizations statewide, Shodair Children’s Hospital is offering $10,000 in scholarships to encourage students to engage in critical thinking and speaking up about mental health and suicide prevention. This year’s theme is: “What impact has the pandemic had on the mental health of youth?” This contest provides an outlet for youth around the state to process this heavy topic, break down stigmas and unite in hope.

