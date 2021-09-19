Check out these homes for sale in Mt Pleasant now

(Mt Pleasant, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Pleasant than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

701 E Bellows Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Two bedroom 1 bath home right next to Central Michigan University and a City of Mt Pleasant licensed rental! Great location with lots of potential.

2332 O'Connor Drive, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1992

GOOD SIZE FAMILY HOME LOCATED JUST NW OF THE CITY..TOWNSHIP TAXES. TWO GLASS ENCLOSED PORCES OVERLOOK LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. INTERIOR INCLUDES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, FIREPLACE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF STORAGE AND COUNTER SPACE. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO ENCLOSED PORCH AND DIRECT ACCESS TO BACK YARD.

1937 S Mackenzie Lane, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Great family neighborhood home has been a licensed rental for 9 years and with a little love will be like new again~ Priced to sell! 1344 sq ft home with 1 car garage offers fenced backyard with mature trees and established lawn on Mt Pleasant's east side in popular neighborhood. Access off Broadway or Isabella Roads this is centrally located in the city for shopping and schools. Home is getting a new front window in August. This 3 bedroom home offers wood floors offers formal dining, large living room, large family sized back yard.

1208 E Preston Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location, location, location! This home sits on a corner across from the property of the Mt. Pleasant High School and just down the street from the campus of CMU and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. This home has good square footage and the opportunity to make updates! Main floor features two living areas, one of which has a wood fireplace, kitchen/dining area, large office or fourth bedroom, half bath and laundry room! Bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard is nicely landscaped and provides much privacy. Brand new A/C unit installed in August 2021. If you are looking for a home with good space but want to do updates yourself, then this is a great opportunity for you! One year America's Preferred Home warranty included.

