Mount Pleasant, MI

Check out these homes for sale in Mt Pleasant now

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 4 days ago

(Mt Pleasant, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Pleasant than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q14uV_0c10Sk2800

701 E Bellows Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Two bedroom 1 bath home right next to Central Michigan University and a City of Mt Pleasant licensed rental! Great location with lots of potential.

For open house information, contact Tricia Boerma, BOERMA REALTY, LLC at 989-560-5779

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892847)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UxIS_0c10Sk2800

2332 O'Connor Drive, Mt Pleasant, 48858

3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1992

GOOD SIZE FAMILY HOME LOCATED JUST NW OF THE CITY..TOWNSHIP TAXES. TWO GLASS ENCLOSED PORCES OVERLOOK LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. INTERIOR INCLUDES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, FIREPLACE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF STORAGE AND COUNTER SPACE. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO ENCLOSED PORCH AND DIRECT ACCESS TO BACK YARD.

For open house information, contact Randy Golden, RE/MAX OF MT. PLEASANT, INC at 989-773-3332

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892628)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fisav_0c10Sk2800

1937 S Mackenzie Lane, Mt Pleasant, 48858

3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Great family neighborhood home has been a licensed rental for 9 years and with a little love will be like new again~ Priced to sell! 1344 sq ft home with 1 car garage offers fenced backyard with mature trees and established lawn on Mt Pleasant's east side in popular neighborhood. Access off Broadway or Isabella Roads this is centrally located in the city for shopping and schools. Home is getting a new front window in August. This 3 bedroom home offers wood floors offers formal dining, large living room, large family sized back yard.

For open house information, contact Deb Morris, COLDWELL BANKER MT. PLEASANT REALTY at 989-773-5972

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1890835)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzUnY_0c10Sk2800

1208 E Preston Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858

4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location, location, location! This home sits on a corner across from the property of the Mt. Pleasant High School and just down the street from the campus of CMU and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. This home has good square footage and the opportunity to make updates! Main floor features two living areas, one of which has a wood fireplace, kitchen/dining area, large office or fourth bedroom, half bath and laundry room! Bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard is nicely landscaped and provides much privacy. Brand new A/C unit installed in August 2021. If you are looking for a home with good space but want to do updates yourself, then this is a great opportunity for you! One year America's Preferred Home warranty included.

For open house information, contact Krystal Campbell, WEICHERT, REALTORS BROADWAY REALTY at 989-775-3800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892742)

See more property details

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

