Sadly, most of us can remember many things about exactly 20 years ago today. I remember a beautiful fall day. I remember taking my oldest to the park. We had a blast on the swings and the slides. As we walked home, we laughed and teased as we still do to this day. However, when we turned the corner to our street we noticed my wife in the driveway. She was holding our youngest in her arms and while that was normal the excited gestures she was making were decidedly not. I picked up the pace and as we got close enough to her, I heard her say in a tone that I have never heard since. It was disbelief, shock, fear and complete sadness. She kept repeating “The towers are gone, the towers are gone”.

