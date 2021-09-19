Take a look at these homes on the market in Sebring

(Sebring, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sebring. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2906 Roger Street, Sebring, 33872 2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,500 | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Price just reduced!! Extremely nice Mobile Home in a Great Park, close to every day needs. Medical centers, shopping, dining, fishing, outdoor activities, etc., all within minutes from this location. The home is well cared for, nice big rooms, lots of storage, easy maintenance. The home has composite flooring throughout, nice furnishings, a large screened side porch, a finished, enclosed front porch, which now serves as an office. Large back yard for adding a storage building or a large patio, or just enjoy the wooded view out back. Stove and Refrigerator are new. Don't miss this one - it's worth a look and consideration. Make that appointment soon to tour the home and make Hammock Estates your Southern paradise with warm weather, no more snow and ice, just full time activities with your neighbors. Water Aerobics, Swimming, Shuffleboard, Corn Hole, Horseshoes, Games of all sorts, Bingo, and the list goes on. You will enjoy the layed-back lifestyle.

1835 Brunns Road, Sebring, 33872 4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to this secluded private driveway leading to a 10 acre Ranchette located only 1 mile from Lake Jackson. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home provides the tranquility of the countryside without sacrificing the convenience of being minutes to restaurants, shoppes, schools and a public boat ramp. After walking through the front door the formal living/dining room invites you to relax by the working fireplace. Just off of the dining space is a large family room great for entertaining with a full bathroom for guests. The split floor plan provides a hallway that leads to 3 of the bedrooms and 1 of the bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with solid surface countertops, double ovens and all appliances convey. Adjoining the kitchen is an oversized laundry space giving access to an additional room currently being used as the 4th bedroom. This additional room has a doorway to the immense attached 2 car garage. The roof is less than 10 years old, A/C unit is 6 years old and new electric service was done 8 years ago including a home surge protector. Surrounding the entire property you will find a completely crossed fenced with many upgrades and desirable features for any livestock needs. The beautiful detached Pole Barn has 6 stalls, fans, lights on a timer, tack/feed room with an exhaust fan for hay storage. Towards the back of the lot their are round pens, an arena as well as the paddock. There are 2 chicken coups next to the storage shed and these three buildings have metal roofs. The aerial photographs show the trails that have been made for riding and 4 wheeling.

1469 Whisper Circle, Sebring, 33870 2 Beds 2 Baths | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Price Reduced! This gorgeous canal front home is bright and clean. Being sold fully furnished and decorated - it's totally move in ready! The living room and kitchen features an open floor plan, laminate flooring, and updated kitchen appliances. Laundry area is inside the home with almost brand new washer and dryer. The large master bedroom is in the back of the home and offers a beautiful view of the canal. The spacious main bathroom has a massive tiled tub/shower combo. The second bedroom in the front has an en-suite 1/2 bath with updated fixtures. There is a large screen room and private deck off the kitchen for relaxing or entertaining on the water. Also includes a large shed in the back for additional storage and a new AC still under warranty.

9222 Bridle Path, Sebring, 33875 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Country living at its finest! Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this move-in-ready, new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home. The bright open floor plan makes this home great for entertaining. 2 guest rooms and a bathroom make up one side of the home while the master ensuite resides on the other side. The kitchen has a breakfast island and plenty of space for the chef of the household to whip up amazing family meals while the dining area right off the kitchen provides the perfect location for game night or family gatherings. Outside, enjoy the nearly 2 1/2 acres of cleared land with he/she-shed and carport for even more entertaining space. The neighborhood is close to shopping and restaurants as well as doctor's offices and hospitals making it a great location to make a quick trip into town but far enough to give you that country vibe. Check out this home before it is too late. This one won't last long.

