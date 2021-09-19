Top homes for sale in Longview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Longview, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AP9aF_0c10SXVZ00

154 Graystone Rd, Kalama, 98625

4 Beds 2 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 2000

ADORABLE & AFFORDABLE! This one level home sits on a quarter of an acre in sought after Kalama. Updated throughout and move in ready! Just minutes off of I5 and close to McMenamins and parks. Well laid out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Newer roof, newer appliances, new siding, new concrete patio, paint, and more! Quiet neighborhood great for families! Qualifies for $0 down loan. Call your Realtor and come see this home today!

For open house information, contact Karly Bordak, Keller Williams Realty at 360-693-3336

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21191030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPt1O_0c10SXVZ00

218 Leif Dr, Kelso, 98626

4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,341 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great 4 bedroom home in Lexington with easy I-5 access. Main level offers formal living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, family room with fireplace, large utility room & powder room. Upper level features 3 bedrooms including master suite with soaker tub, walk-in closet and large bonus room. Attached 3 car garage is perfect to store all your toys! Located on fenced corner lot with room for gardening, pool or whatever else you want to do. Close to new Lexington Elementary School.

For open house information, contact Kristin Cheatley, Real Living The Real Estate Group at 360-703-9900

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21607591)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vboLr_0c10SXVZ00

664 Ragland Rd, Longview, 98632

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Private and Serene 3 bd, 2 bath home on 5 acres! Last home on a dead end road with a beautiful territorial view. Lots of updates include fresh paint, ductless heat pump, brand new water filtration system and new carpet! 2 bed 1 bath on the main and bonus room, bedroom and bath on the upper floor. Barn/storage shed and covered RV parking. Fresh new gravel drive! Hiking/riding trails and property is surrounded by Weyerhaeuser land! Possibilities are endless!

For open house information, contact Nicole Bernet, John L. Scott/LVW at 360-425-5815

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21025498)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4DiT_0c10SXVZ00

1055 Taylor Rd, Kalama, 98625

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Large, open floor concept with a sweeping view of the Columbia River. Surrounded by beautiful woods on an oversize lot at the end of the road. Large Deck and outdoor space are perfect for entertaining. New roof, gutters, siding and paint summer of 2021. This charming 4 bedroom house is convenient to town, but secluded in a quiet neighborhood. Pre inspected and ready for you to see.

For open house information, contact Scott Edwards, Keller Williams Realty at 360-693-3336

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21350670)

