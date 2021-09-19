CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa Carted to Locker Room After Painful Hit By Bills AJ Epenesa

 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins / Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa had to be carted to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Bills game. Tagovailoa threw a pass just as defensive end AJ Epenesa got to him. Epenesa took Tua down and landed on him with his full weight.

Tua was able to walk off the field, barely.

He was then helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Tua had completed just one of his first four passes. Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa at quarterback and the Bills extended their lead on the next possession. The Dolphins were coming off a win over the Patriots.

Miami later announced Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return.

The Big Lead

Carson Wentz Threw One of the Worst Interceptions Ever Against the Rams

Carson Wentz threw his first interception of the young NFL season today and boy was it a doozy. Wentz threw a left-handed shovel pass that was supposed to go to tight end Jack Doyle. Instead of finding the intended target it landed in the hands of Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.
NFL
The Big Lead

John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson If He Wanted to Go For It, He Must Have Said Yes

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs. To do it they needed to overcome a late deficit and then get a first down to ice the game, which Lamar Jackson got on 4th and 1 from Baltimore's 43. Before the play, John Harbaugh was caught yelling, "Lamar, do you want to go for this?" I mean, what did he think he was going to say?
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
The Spun

Jaylen Waddle Identifies Biggest Difference With Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this year with the intention of reuniting Tua Tagovailoa with one of his favorite college targets. Waddle knows the young quarterback well, so when he says there’s a difference with how Tua is operating now in Miami compared to his time in Tuscaloosa, it’s worth paying attention to.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Has Seen From Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Before Week 1

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will begin his sophomore season against none other than the New England Patriots with the 2021 NFL campaign kicking off this weekend. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, won his only start against the Patriots last season despite throwing for just 145 yards on 26 passing attempts.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with rib injury in crushing divisional loss to Bills in home opener

Not only did the Miami Dolphins lose a big divisional game against the rival Buffalo Bills — they lost their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss in their home opener and Week 2 AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was ruled out to return to Sunday’s defeat at Hard Rock Stadium by the ...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans: Miami has no choice but to trade for Deshaun Watson

The time is perfect for the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. What a wild Week 2 of NFL action it was involving the Houston Texans, and even the Miami Dolphins, as both teams saw their starting quarterbacks fall to injury, eventually leading to losses. Both teams have one thing in common though, and that’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided catastrophe when it comes to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured earlier today. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit from Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter this afternoon and immediately went to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
