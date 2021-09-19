Tua Tagovailoa Carted to Locker Room After Painful Hit By Bills AJ Epenesa

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins / Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa had to be carted to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Bills game. Tagovailoa threw a pass just as defensive end AJ Epenesa got to him. Epenesa took Tua down and landed on him with his full weight.

Tua was able to walk off the field, barely.

He was then helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Tua had completed just one of his first four passes. Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa at quarterback and the Bills extended their lead on the next possession. The Dolphins were coming off a win over the Patriots.

Miami later announced Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return.