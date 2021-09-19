CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trial Date Set In WWE 2K Lawsuit Over Randy Orton Tattoos

Cover picture for the articleA new trial date is set in the lawsuit filed over Randy Orton’s tattoos appeared in the WWE 2K games. As previously reported, the long-delayed trial filed by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander’s lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. was postponed again earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

