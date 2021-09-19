New Trial Date Set In WWE 2K Lawsuit Over Randy Orton Tattoos

Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton haven’t squared off in what seems like ages, but the time is nigh for these two legendary superstars to go head to head for sure and it looks like we’re going to get it at Extreme Rules coming later this month. I’m being tentative because matches have been canceled last minute in recent WWE history, so let’s let caution win over excitement, folks. It’s always safer to tread easier when it comes to WWE these days.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO