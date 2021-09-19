New Trial Date Set In WWE 2K Lawsuit Over Randy Orton Tattoos
A new trial date is set in the lawsuit filed over Randy Orton’s tattoos appeared in the WWE 2K games. As previously reported, the long-delayed trial filed by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander’s lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. was postponed again earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.411mania.com
