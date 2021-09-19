Top homes for sale in Elmira

(Elmira, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elmira than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

39 Benedict Blvd, Elmira, 14903 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in None

This sprawling ranch sits on 3 beautiful acres that bring a sense of peace and tranquility. This freshly painted 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch has new LVP flooring in the great room which also has huge windows overlooking the property. The owner's suite has newly refinished hardwood floors, as do two secondary bedrooms. The remaining bedroom has new carpet. The fourth bedroom could also make a great home office, den or home school room. This spacious home also boasts a beautiful stone fireplace and log storage bin and features a wood burning insert. Come see all this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Kimberly W. Kluchonic, Signature Properties Corning at 607-796-9817

165 Overlook Dr, Horseheads, 14845 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,585 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Colonial home located in Horseheads. Eat in kitchen with corian counters, newer appliances, ceramic flooring. Large living room with wall to wall carpeting, formal dining room with built in bar area. Den area that leads to backyard patio to enjoy relaxing evenings. Four spacious second floor bedrooms and bathroom, lots of storage. Lower level is partial finished with more added storage. Must See!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Anne Patterson, Signature Properties at 607-796-9817

164 Husky Hill Ln., Gillett, 16925 4 Beds 3 Baths | $755,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,759 Square Feet | Built in None

Absolute beauty. Stunning log cabin house w/122 acres & 3 ponds. The lower level includes a bedroom,office,laundry,full bath,family room w/wet bar &wood stove. On the main floor enjoy the vaulted ceilings&gorgeous fireplace in the living room. Stunning dining room, spacious kitchen,2 more bedrooms&full bath.The upper level includes a loft, master bedroom & bathroom.Each level has walkout area to enjoy the views and take in the country air.2 car attached heated garage. All the oil, gas, mineral, & timber rights convey. This includes both parcels: 30/017.05/003/00 000/ & & 30/017.00/010/000 000/

For open house information, contact Jennifer Silata, Howard Hanna Horseheads at 607-739-1444

18 Milton Ln, Horseheads, 14845 4 Beds 4 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,533 Square Feet | Built in None

Selling Agent is related to seller of the property. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, two story home in Brookwood Hills subdivision. Buyers still have time to choose interior features!!! Main level includes 2 story foyer, open kitchen, dining room, living room, breakfast nook, great room, office, pantry, mudroom and laundry room. Kitchen includes granite and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs boasts Owner Suite with walk-in closet, master bath, space for a sitting area, 3 additional bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3+ car garage, front porch and back covered deck. Assessment / taxes based on lot only.

For open house information, contact Luella Korsky, Keller Williams Realty Southern Tier&Finger Lakes at 607-795-2900