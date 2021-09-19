House hunt Kalispell: See what’s on the market now

(Kalispell, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalispell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

819 3Rd Avenue West, Kalispell, 59901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Classic 2 Story Home on a beautiful tree lined street in Kalispell. Big front porch with room for your bench swing. Large kitchen and a formal dining room. Several updates in the last 20+ years plus a fresh exterior paint job being completed in mid September. Fenced back yard with off street parking. Lots of character and charm! Call Deb Mills at 406-250-4747 or your real estate professional.

602 Swan Mountain Village, Kalispell, 59901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Kalispell Charmer!!! This 1200 square foot 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Rancher is the perfect place to land in the Flathead Valley. With central air conditioning, new paint, a fully finished 2 car attached garage, and built in only 2016, this home is centrally located and just minutes away from the Flathead river. Use this property as an investment opportunity or the perfect starter home. Open House Saturday 9-18-2021 from 10:00-2:00 PM. For an exclusive showing call Austin Baumgarten 406-471-1847, Ryan Norris 406-260-7339 or your Real Estate professional today.

210 Palmer Drive, Kalispell, 59901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2022

TO BE BUILTIt's a beautiful life in this spacious single level townhouse! Serene, golf course greenery surrounds your home and you are close to shopping, airport, hospital and Glacier National Park! Stainless appliances and plenty of space in your fresh, bright kitchen. Easy entertaining with open concept vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, living and dining room. Heated floors in your Master Bath. Low maintenance exterior equipped with stone accents and sprinkler system. All of the photos are of the builder's previous project. Call Melissa Wiley at 406.261.2316, or your real estate professional.

111 Parkridge Drive, Kalispell, 59901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,708 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Main floor living in this well laid out four bedroom, three bathroom home with attached oversized double stall garage in the Northland neighborhood. This home features gorgeous hickory flooring throughout the main level, wood trim, vaulted ceilings, Corian countertops, open floor plan, fully finished daylight walk-out basement, central A/C and central vacuum. Property has underground sprinklers, landscaping, and backs to the neighborhood park. Listed by Jen Clement.

