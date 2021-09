[In reply to "I'm midway through the 2nd quarter now....Hickman is one of the few bright spots in the first half*" by Tallabuck, posted at 07:46:02 09/19/21]. … the actual game yesterday, I think we have some significant issues with communication and integration with our staff on defense. We are still lining up in the back seven in formations that are not complimentary. And our dropback at the snap leaves a lot of space for receivers to operate fairly easily. Tackling technique is iffy and inconsistent. On the DLs, while it is true that they are getting held often, they need to battle through enough to force officials to throw the flag rather than settling for a stalemate. LBs and safeties need to do a better job of filling lanes and applying sound, fundamentally appropriate tackling techniques. These basic issues, to me, are not due to any lack on the part of players. This is coaching issue. The talent is there for this defense to be very good. But they need to be put in a position to be successful. And right now, all the hesitation and distrust in what they are seeing on the field makes them look slow and soft.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO