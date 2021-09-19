CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Crossville

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 4 days ago

(Crossville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crossville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5Efc_0c10S9ec00

239 Quiet Ridge Lane, Grandview, 37337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Motivated Price Improvement.Move in ready. Spacious home with double attached garage, /additional workshop area. Located in Grandview Communitiy at 239 Quiet Ridge Lane, offers tranquil living with an easy drive from Hwy 68 to Crossville or Spring City. A nice, level yard with mature shade trees providing partial sun enjoyment of the landscape and easy maintenance. Call it mobility friendly with a four-season sunroom with extra wide doorways, walk-in shower, ramp to the front covered porch. Open floor plan and bright and cheery features a spacious kitchen with an alluring pantry, which includes a washer/dryer, and refrigerator. The sunroom provides great views and is encompassed by nature. Garden shed included. Interested in peace and quiet? This is it. Schedule a private showing now!

For open house information, contact Carolyn B Park, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1159042)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2Q9P_0c10S9ec00

814 Rodgers Rd, Crossville, 38572

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 1987

WOW! Take a look at this 2600sf home located on 13.7 acres only 10 miles to town! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is low maintenance w/ vinyl siding & metal roof. Inside, all the living areas are spacious. The living room has an open stone bar top area to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets, 5 burner gas range, OTR microwave & dishwasher. The sunroom/office area is approx 350sf with french doors off the kitchen, laminate flooring & door to the deck. The den is HUGE & has a wood burning stove, 1/2 bath, laminate flooring & door leading to the patio. The bedrooms are on a split plan & are all nicely sized. There is a gas tankless water heater, 26x29 detached garage to store the toys & a shed! Call today!! *Buyer to verify all info & measurements before making informed offer* NICE PRIVACY!! Enjoy over 13 acres for hiking or Razr riding! White Oak Creek comes through the property.

For open house information, contact Tina Isham Jones, Isham-Jones Realty at 931-994-0022

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1163999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX79n_0c10S9ec00

31 Holly Lane, Crossville, 38558

4 Beds 4 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 2002

IMMACULATE HOME with RV GARAGE IN FAIRFIELD! RONNIE WYATT BUILT & UPDATED! Over 3,500 sq ft with finished basement room and 2 bonus rooms and bath upstairs. Main levels new refinished oak hardwood floors. Tons of natural light in this home as you enter into the living room with its vaulted ceiling and gas stacked stone fire place which looks onto a private back yard that backs up to Catoosa Wild Life Preserve. Spacious kitchen features custom hardwood cabinets, solid surface countertops, cooktop in island, built in wall oven, & microwave along trash compactor. Formal dinning area is perfect for large gatherings. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious on suite featuring custom cabinetry, double sinks,,whirlpool tub and tiled shower with glass door. On the opposite side of home is office/den, second bedroom, and full bath... all on the main floor with pocket door which closes this area off for privacy. The homes laundry room is just off the kitchen, and powder room is just off the kitchen as you head up stairs where you will find bonus room #1 and the homes 3rd full bath perfect for a 4th bedroom as well as a huge bonus room#2. THE RV GARAGE is 42 X 26 with 18 ft door. Basement area would be perfect for man cave, workshop, arts and crafts room etc. The bells and whistles on this home include new fixtures, recessed lighting, sky lights, new paint, generator and brand new tankless water heater. In addition there is a 500 gallon buried propane tank.encapsulated crawl space, dual fuel heat, professional landscaping, irrigation system, The deck features alumni decking and remote controlled awning providing partial coverage and shade, and gas line for grill. The house is handicap accessible as the enormous garage is equipped with a chair lift from the garage to the main level. Call list agent today for additional information.

For open house information, contact Leslie Price, Venture Real Estate Services, LLC at 931-337-0020

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1164059)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuOvp_0c10S9ec00

110 Hazelwood Rd, Crossville, 38558

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Charming two bedroom, two bath home in Fairfield Glade. Great location in a quiet neighborhood near Lake St. George. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, living room, and hallway. Large walk-in master closet. Two extra storage rooms located at the far end of the carport. The interior of the home has been recently painted, the exterior has been prepped and is ready for the new owners to paint.

For open house information, contact Taylor Webb, Weichert, Realtors-The Webb Agency at 931-707-8787

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1164322)

