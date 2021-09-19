Check out these homes for sale in Sierra Vista now

(Sierra Vista, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sierra Vista. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

4210 S Eureka Court, Sierra Vista, 85650 4 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome Home, to this 4 bedroom/3 full baths on a beautiful half acre corner lot. This little gem has many extras. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops/backsplash, floors and new stainless steel appliances, new AC and soaker tub. Two separate living areas, den and a split floor plan. Master has large walkin closet with a closet system. It only gets better...The front and back patios are screened in, plus an outside sitting area with a pergola cover lookin at the mature trees, 4 different fruit trees, garden and all on a timed watering system. For your RV'ers there's an RV gate and parking on the west side. It has a 2 car garage and 2 storage sheds, one used for a workshop with electric/ lighting. PLEASE GIVE 1 HOUR NOTICE.

For open house information, contact Soraya Doser, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335

4844 S Bannock Avenue, Sierra Vista, 85650 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming 2,500+SqFt home! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms you have plenty of space in this bright home! In the private backyard you can relax in your hot tub or riding your horse in the larger backyard! One large horse corral with stalls and a smaller corral. There's also a large storage shed. Seller to have HVAC system installed with acceptable offer. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Derrick Coates, eXp Realty at 520-456-4554

3803 S Inca Dove Place, Sierra Vista, 85650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brand new cold AC! Cozy home with beautiful features in one of the largest lots in the Golden Acres Subdivision. Brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops! Enjoy the Arizona weather from your screened in porch. There is also a really nice large workshop! This home is a must see! Owner agent.

For open house information, contact Derrick Coates, eXp Realty at 520-456-4554

917 Charles Drive, Sierra Vista, 85635 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home has so much potential, at just about 2400 sq ft... 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 Bonus rooms, a formal dinning room, and an AZ room on your way to a large grass yard with amazing pool!! Attached storage shed and so much more!! Call today for your private showing!!

For open house information, contact Miranda Jaramillo, Haymore Real Estate LLC at 520-458-2711