CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

Check out these homes for sale in Sierra Vista now

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 4 days ago

(Sierra Vista, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sierra Vista. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ma49_0c10S8lt00

4210 S Eureka Court, Sierra Vista, 85650

4 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome Home, to this 4 bedroom/3 full baths on a beautiful half acre corner lot. This little gem has many extras. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops/backsplash, floors and new stainless steel appliances, new AC and soaker tub. Two separate living areas, den and a split floor plan. Master has large walkin closet with a closet system. It only gets better...The front and back patios are screened in, plus an outside sitting area with a pergola cover lookin at the mature trees, 4 different fruit trees, garden and all on a timed watering system. For your RV'ers there's an RV gate and parking on the west side. It has a 2 car garage and 2 storage sheds, one used for a workshop with electric/ lighting. PLEASE GIVE 1 HOUR NOTICE.

For open house information, contact Soraya Doser, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6270937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdrgp_0c10S8lt00

4844 S Bannock Avenue, Sierra Vista, 85650

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming 2,500+SqFt home! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms you have plenty of space in this bright home! In the private backyard you can relax in your hot tub or riding your horse in the larger backyard! One large horse corral with stalls and a smaller corral. There's also a large storage shed. Seller to have HVAC system installed with acceptable offer. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Derrick Coates, eXp Realty at 520-456-4554

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6277921)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307FM6_0c10S8lt00

3803 S Inca Dove Place, Sierra Vista, 85650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brand new cold AC! Cozy home with beautiful features in one of the largest lots in the Golden Acres Subdivision. Brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops! Enjoy the Arizona weather from your screened in porch. There is also a really nice large workshop! This home is a must see! Owner agent.

For open house information, contact Derrick Coates, eXp Realty at 520-456-4554

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6283906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se6Z4_0c10S8lt00

917 Charles Drive, Sierra Vista, 85635

4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home has so much potential, at just about 2400 sq ft... 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 Bonus rooms, a formal dinning room, and an AZ room on your way to a large grass yard with amazing pool!! Attached storage shed and so much more!! Call today for your private showing!!

For open house information, contact Miranda Jaramillo, Haymore Real Estate LLC at 520-458-2711

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6267525)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Welcome Home#Weather#Ac#Rv#Tierra Antigua Realty#Exp Realty#Brand#Haymore Real Estate Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
129
Followers
247
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy