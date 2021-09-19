Helena-curious? These homes are on the market

(Helena, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Helena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

732 Cherry Avenue, Helena, 59601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath home centrally located in Helena in an established neighborhood. Great yard with trees and underground sprinklers, 2-car garage, carport, plus room for toys. Plenty of room inside for entertaining and outside on the patio. Call Adrienna Hines at 406-459-4646, or your real estate professional.

2062 Scott Drive, Helena, 59601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! 2062 Scott Drive, Helena, Montana. If you are looking for a quality built condominium, you may have just found the answer to your dreams! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, ranch style home with walk-out lower level is loaded with amenities and reflects pride of ownership throughout. The main floor boasts all on one level living and a covered deck ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests. The unprecedented views are breath taking! The walk out lower level has 2 nice sized additional bedrooms plus a full bathroom, and lots of extra storage. There is even a large 2 car attached garage. Call Bruce Swinney, Broker, 406-431-1508 or your professional real estate agent for your private viewing.

709 Good Shepherd Court, Helena, 59601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,918 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come take a look at this Reber subdivision home on the upper west side. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and 3 tiered deck overlooking St Andrews soccer field and the Helena valley. Please call/text Shane Larson (406-459-1438) or your real estate professional to schedule an appointment.

3781 Rimini Road, Helena, 59601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Cabin | 941 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Log cabin on two mining claims above Rimini. Dry cabin--no well (current owner hauls water). Solar power system with backup generator. Ten Mile Creek flows through the property. Borders US Forest Service land. Hike up Red Mountain, fish the creek, enjoy the sauna, or just relax on the deck! Call Mark Stahly at 406.459.8255, or your real estate professional.

