CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Helena-curious? These homes are on the market

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 4 days ago

(Helena, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Helena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjynQ_0c10S60R00

732 Cherry Avenue, Helena, 59601

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath home centrally located in Helena in an established neighborhood. Great yard with trees and underground sprinklers, 2-car garage, carport, plus room for toys. Plenty of room inside for entertaining and outside on the patio. Call Adrienna Hines at 406-459-4646, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Adrienna Hines, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113368)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9mYh_0c10S60R00

2062 Scott Drive, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! 2062 Scott Drive, Helena, Montana. If you are looking for a quality built condominium, you may have just found the answer to your dreams! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, ranch style home with walk-out lower level is loaded with amenities and reflects pride of ownership throughout. The main floor boasts all on one level living and a covered deck ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests. The unprecedented views are breath taking! The walk out lower level has 2 nice sized additional bedrooms plus a full bathroom, and lots of extra storage. There is even a large 2 car attached garage. Call Bruce Swinney, Broker, 406-431-1508 or your professional real estate agent for your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Bruce L Swinney, Bruce Swinney & Associates at 406-442-3616

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22107900)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4rnQ_0c10S60R00

709 Good Shepherd Court, Helena, 59601

4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,918 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come take a look at this Reber subdivision home on the upper west side. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and 3 tiered deck overlooking St Andrews soccer field and the Helena valley. Please call/text Shane Larson (406-459-1438) or your real estate professional to schedule an appointment.

For open house information, contact Shane Larson, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glWb6_0c10S60R00

3781 Rimini Road, Helena, 59601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Cabin | 941 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Log cabin on two mining claims above Rimini. Dry cabin--no well (current owner hauls water). Solar power system with backup generator. Ten Mile Creek flows through the property. Borders US Forest Service land. Hike up Red Mountain, fish the creek, enjoy the sauna, or just relax on the deck! Call Mark Stahly at 406.459.8255, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Amy Omang, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114166)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Helena, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Real Estate
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Real Estate Brokerage#Upper West Side#Heritage Realty#Rimini#Borders Us Forest Service#Big Sky Brokers#Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
90
Followers
251
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy