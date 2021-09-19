Take a look at these homes on the market in Morristown

(Morristown, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morristown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

224 Roxbury Ct, Jefferson City, 37760 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Absolutely beautiful executive style home conveniently located in Jefferson City. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home is located just minutes from I-40, and picturesque Dandridge. Centrally located between Cherokee, and Douglas lakes. Convenient to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Knoxville. This home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac within Bennington Place development with privacy backing up to 11 acres of farmland. The home has many updates throughout. The large open living area is perfect for hosting gatherings with your family, and friends. A convenient bonus room is located above the main level garage. All 3 bedrooms are located on the main level with a stunning remodeled master bath with heated floors within the master suite. A spacious additional bonus room to be used as your needs require is located in the upper level complete with a full bath. On the basement level you have a wonderful den area with a walkout door to the outside. Adjacent to the den is the ideal place for family movie nights. This theater room is setup perfectly with wiring for your surround speakers, and a perfect place to mount your TV or projector screen. Completing the basement is a nice area to place your home gym, and a perfect safe haven with your own safe room. Please be sure to check out the virtual tour, so that you may stroll the house virtually. Call now to schedule your showing!

1518 Cherokee Dr, Morristown, 37814 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1964

3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located in the heart of Morristown TN, featuring almost half an acre lot & just over 1,000 sq ft, within walking distance to Morristown West Elementary School. Walk in to an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Right off the kitchen area features a bedroom/office area with potential to be converted, also has a entrance exit from the room. Down the hall has additional 2 rooms and a full bath. Back yard features a shed and patio perfect for entertaining. This property is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and restaurants, 30 minutes to Sevierville, 40 minutes to Knoxville. Cherokee lake 15 minutes away. Close access to medical facilities downtown Morristown. Call to schedule your showing today!

321 Redwood, Morristown, 37813 3 Beds 1 Bath | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Beautifully updated home in Oak Hills offering kitchen with granite and tile backsplash plus stainless steel appliances and roomy dining area, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Seller has installed Plantation shutters, updated the bathroom and recently painted throughout the inside. Hardwood floors are beautiful along with the very pretty entryway. Moving outside this full brick home offers 3 covered outside areas, a large level yard with back yard being fenced, new gutters and a 1 car garage. This is a move in ready home awaiting a new owner. Location is convenient and quiet. Sellers requested 72 hours to review all offers. All records per Court House Retrieval to be verified by buyer prior to close.

1850 Dover Rd, Morristown, 37814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Mobile Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new Doublewide, never lived in on .63 acre lot with 3 BR, 2 BA and 2 large porches. Ready for new owners. Located on the East side of Hamblen County, TN. Great location, close to town and easy access to interstate if needed.

