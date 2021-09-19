CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Top homes for sale in Kingman

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 4 days ago

(Kingman, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PVP5_0c10S4Ez00

7100 E Stoneaxe Drive, Kingman, 86401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2006

"Kingman's Best Kept Secret - Valle Vista!" Close to town, golf course, swimming pool, park, room to roam and peace & quiet. This like new home has open floor plan. All tile flooring. Kitchen cabinets galore with large pantry. Inside laundry room. 3 car garage. 16' RV gate. This Home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Carol Gilje, Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty at 928-757-2100

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-984997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBGnw_0c10S4Ez00

608 Country Club Drive, Kingman, 86401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,621 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning immaculate custom home on the 4th fairway of Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course * Original owners had this beautiful home built in 2003 * For over 45 years, Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman, Arizona has welcomed golfers to play a round of golf, Cerbat Cliffs has been known as the hometown location for golf the whole family can enjoy * The view of the cliffs surround the home along with views of the Hualapias, Cebat & Peacock MTNs * From the minute you enter the large welcoming double glass door entrance you know your home * Slate entry inside & out lead into the home * Patio areas both covered & in the open surround the home * Water feature Fountains front & back * Sunrises & Sunsets are one of the special treats * Than just jump in your cart for a round of golf * This well maintained property is made for entertaining * Full BBQ kitchen area outside & chefs kitchen inside are perfect for that cook inside you * Kitchen has high end Kitchenaid appliances w/6 burner gas cook-top, wall oven & microwave * Amazing hand crafted range hood cover * Granite counters throughout, tile floors except carpeted bedrooms * Custom wood cabinets in bathroom & kitchen areas * Built in book case surround the gas fireplace * Huge laundry room with sink & washer & dryer stay * Custom 3" plantation shutters & window coverings through out the home * All special ordered lighting inside & out * Seller has all the original plans for the home & 100s of photos taken during the build * Master suite is well sized & the closet is huge! with the master bath area like an oasis * The color palette & finishes they picked are timeless & this home truly is move in ready * Mature landscaping & rock work are incredible * Don't wait come by for your tour today * Welcome home to one of the nicest homes in Kingman Arizona * One of the first homes built in this area of Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

For open house information, contact Brenda Curwick, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-983525)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMpzY_0c10S4Ez00

4702 N Old Ranch Road, Kingman, 86401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $251,205 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new home (a Desert Rose 1472 - 2 Car model) has a two/ten year new Home Buyer's Warranty. This home includes many upgrades: an open floor plan, split bedrooms, inside laundry room, a walk-in closet in the master suite, beautiful granite counter tops, tile roof, block wall, private back yard with drive-through gate, front yard landscaping with automatic watering system, and many more features. Broker is the Owner/Seller

For open house information, contact Branson Pease, Angle Homes, Inc at 928-718-1550

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-979553)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swGGv_0c10S4Ez00

10128 N Acorn Drive, Kingman, 86401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,347 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Important features and upgrades include: *Two tone paint *Tile roof *Energy efficient Low E Windows *Extra windows for natural light *Open floor plan *Canned lighting *Ceiling fans *Vaulted ceilings *Pot shelves *High end granite *Upgraded cabinetry *Stainless steel appliances *Kitchen pantry *Custom tile master shower *Walk- in closets *Over sized patio. Seller is a licensed Real Estate agent in the state of Arizona.

For open house information, contact Scott Lander, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-977978)

