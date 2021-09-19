Top homes for sale in Kingman
(Kingman, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
"Kingman's Best Kept Secret - Valle Vista!" Close to town, golf course, swimming pool, park, room to roam and peace & quiet. This like new home has open floor plan. All tile flooring. Kitchen cabinets galore with large pantry. Inside laundry room. 3 car garage. 16' RV gate. This Home is a must see!
Stunning immaculate custom home on the 4th fairway of Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course * Original owners had this beautiful home built in 2003 * For over 45 years, Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman, Arizona has welcomed golfers to play a round of golf, Cerbat Cliffs has been known as the hometown location for golf the whole family can enjoy * The view of the cliffs surround the home along with views of the Hualapias, Cebat & Peacock MTNs * From the minute you enter the large welcoming double glass door entrance you know your home * Slate entry inside & out lead into the home * Patio areas both covered & in the open surround the home * Water feature Fountains front & back * Sunrises & Sunsets are one of the special treats * Than just jump in your cart for a round of golf * This well maintained property is made for entertaining * Full BBQ kitchen area outside & chefs kitchen inside are perfect for that cook inside you * Kitchen has high end Kitchenaid appliances w/6 burner gas cook-top, wall oven & microwave * Amazing hand crafted range hood cover * Granite counters throughout, tile floors except carpeted bedrooms * Custom wood cabinets in bathroom & kitchen areas * Built in book case surround the gas fireplace * Huge laundry room with sink & washer & dryer stay * Custom 3" plantation shutters & window coverings through out the home * All special ordered lighting inside & out * Seller has all the original plans for the home & 100s of photos taken during the build * Master suite is well sized & the closet is huge! with the master bath area like an oasis * The color palette & finishes they picked are timeless & this home truly is move in ready * Mature landscaping & rock work are incredible * Don't wait come by for your tour today * Welcome home to one of the nicest homes in Kingman Arizona * One of the first homes built in this area of Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
This brand new home (a Desert Rose 1472 - 2 Car model) has a two/ten year new Home Buyer's Warranty. This home includes many upgrades: an open floor plan, split bedrooms, inside laundry room, a walk-in closet in the master suite, beautiful granite counter tops, tile roof, block wall, private back yard with drive-through gate, front yard landscaping with automatic watering system, and many more features. Broker is the Owner/Seller
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Important features and upgrades include: *Two tone paint *Tile roof *Energy efficient Low E Windows *Extra windows for natural light *Open floor plan *Canned lighting *Ceiling fans *Vaulted ceilings *Pot shelves *High end granite *Upgraded cabinetry *Stainless steel appliances *Kitchen pantry *Custom tile master shower *Walk- in closets *Over sized patio. Seller is a licensed Real Estate agent in the state of Arizona.
