Princeton, NJ

Check out these Princeton homes on the market

Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Princeton, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Princeton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIaWJ_0c10S1ao00

5299 Province Line Road, Princeton, 08540

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,300,000 | 5,918 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A magnificent new home, now under construction , in a sought after Princeton Township location !Situated on a beautiful 5.2 acre scenic wooded lot , this home offers an elegant architectural design that combines comfort and functionality.On the first floor, the welcoming foyer leads into a stunning reception hall with three story high ceiling capped by a roof top cupola that bathes it in sunlight. Formal Living and Dining Rooms both with fireplaces, open to covered porches. A gourmet chef's Kitchen, complete with a Butler's Pantry, granite counter tops, central island, state-of-the-art appliances, a wine cooler cabinet, a sun -filled Breakfast Room with picture windows and the adjacent spacious Family Room are all designed around a flowing open concept floor plan that allows for comfortable day to day living and gracious entertaining. The Kitchen and the Family room open onto covered porches of their own. The Family Room features an additional fireplace. A large In-Law Suite with en-suite Bath and access to covered porches is also conveniently located on the first floor.The second floor, reached by a graceful curved staircase, features a luxurious Master Bedroom with a sitting room, en-suite Bath, roomy walk-in closets ,three additional Bedrooms , two full bathroomsand two front to back balconies that are accessible from all four bedrooms.A full , walk-out basement with 9' ceilings with sliding doors to the outside, a three car garage, 10' ceilings on the main level, full attic space accessible by a staircase, professional landscaping, hardwood floors throughout are among the many luxurious features of this lovely new home that is sure to please the most discerning tastes...Come visit , meet with the builder, choose your colors and additional design elements to customize this home and make it your own!

For open house information, contact Michael Bilginer, Hillsborough at 908-874-3400

Copyright © 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRUNJ-138255083)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bep4s_0c10S1ao00

23 Issac Drive, South Brunswick, 08810

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This Is The One You Have Been Waiting For! Beautifully Updated Duplex Now Available With 3 Bedrooms, 2 And Half Baths With A Finished Basement And Driveway Sitting On A Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors Throughout The Whole Home With An Updated Kitchen And Bathrooms. Enjoy A Private Backyard Space And Excellent South Brunswick Schools: Brooks Crossing Elementary, Crossroads North Middle School & South Brunswick High School. Bus Provided For All Schools. Showings Begin Wednesday 8/25.

For open house information, contact BINA PATEL, HALO REALTY at 848-229-1810

Copyright © 2021 Central Jersey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCMLSNJ-2250263M)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxG8t_0c10S1ao00

919 W State Street, Trenton, 08618

5 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 1925

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! 5 BEDRM, 2.5 BATH DETACHED COLONIAL! Located in sought after & historic 'Berkeley Square' (one of the first suburban developments in Trenton) is this beautiful & just completed 2770 sqft renovated large Center Hall Colonial. Inviting, wide front porch is ready for morning/evening unwind moments with your favorite beverage & novel. The interior is modern yet the character you would expect was maintained. This beauty boasts: 1st Flr: spacious, elegant living room with two sets of French doors, fireplace, new lighting; large dining room leads to kitchen. 2nd Flr: 4 large bedrooms with refinished hardwoods, full bath. 3rd Flr: huge owner's primary suite: refinished hardwood flrs, new bathroom barn door, clawfoot soaking tub, vanity, free standing shower.

For open house information, contact Connie King, Weichert Realtors-Ocean at 732-531-1600

Copyright © 2021 Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors and Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMLSNJ-22130097)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz5wi_0c10S1ao00

65 Colin Ct, Branchburg Twp., 08853

4 Beds 3 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Located on a cul-de sac is this updated contemporary with an amazing fenced in yard! Salt water inground pool with paver patio, trex type decking, bar and lots of mature gardens! Unique open floor plan with tons of natural light, 2 stair cases and finished basement. Many new amenities in the past 10 years. Don't miss the side and rear acreage perfect for outdoor games!

For open house information, contact DAVID SANTINI, GOLDEN KEY REALTY at 732-469-2333

Copyright © 2021 Garden State MLS, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSNJ-3736850)

See more property details

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

