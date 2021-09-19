House hunt Hutchinson: See what’s on the market now

(Hutchinson, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hutchinson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3119 N Halstead St, Hutchinson, 67502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Move-in Ready Ranch just one block north of 30th & Halstead in the Buhler School District. The owners have made many small and several costly improvements such as installing new vinyl siding, converting a storage room to a laundry room behind the garage (it has heating and cooling), and adding lots of insulation to the attic. And, they have also added a concrete safe room in the back yard. They made the improvements planning to stay in the home "forever". Then, life changed and a business opportunity came up with the passing of a mentor. For your private showing call, text or email Jim Davis at 620-474-3273, jim@re4r.com.

For open house information, contact JIM DAVIS, Realty Executives 4Results, Inc. at 620-662-7577

219 E Ave A, Hutchinson, 67501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,181 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Previous contract failed due to Buyer financing. So much character in this 4 bedroom 2 bath two story home! This home has been remodeled with many cool features while keeping the original integrity of the home. The large kitchen has concrete countertops, exposed brick wall, breakfast nook and all stainless appliances. Relax after a long day in the spa-like main floor bathroom that features a freestanding tub with beautiful light from the windows. Enjoy having the whole family over for dinner in the large formal dining featuring beautiful built-in china hutches and a window seat with a glazed concrete top that glows in the dark. The master bedroom has plenty of space for large furniture and has a huge walk-in closet with two other closets inside of it. The large backyard is completely fenced with private wood fencing with a separate entrance off the back of the house to the mud room. Save money on your utilities with the new HVAC that was installed 6 months ago along with new insulation throughout the home. Water heater and RO system also six months old. All new windows in 2015.

For open house information, contact Abby Brown, Elite Real Estate Group at 620-474-1870

903 E 32Nd Ter, Hutchinson, 67502 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move in ready, Garage is enlarged and great to work in. Country kitchen, includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave above Stove that has it's vent for Stove, dish washer , disposal. Kitchen goes on into dining room and sliding doors on out enclosed patio with kitty door, there. Also from patio on out access to the back yard for barbecue grilling. 3 bedroom on main floor 3bath's 2 main and 1 in Basement . Master Bedroom has it's own bath on main floor. As well as garage access to kitchen. Front entry with foyer for guests. Easy choice to main floor or access to basement.. big family room in basement. Bonus room in Basement, at end of Family room. Basement has washer and dryer already set up and ready to use that is staying, and other end has the furnace, & hot water heater, and water softener. This is easy accessible just North of 30th and Severance. Close to Convenience Shops, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Spangles, ( there on 30th just few blocks) and just a few blocks from Dillon's big store on East side North of 30th. Hospital and Hutch Clinic is just to the South down Severance to 23rd East then south. In Morgan School Dist. There is room to park a utility trailer on the West side of home.

For open house information, contact ANITA MCQUEEN, RE/MAX PREMIER at 316-773-2707

403 E 37Th Ave, Hutchinson, 67502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Ranch style home available in the highly desired Plum Creek school district. This home offers three bedrooms on the main floor and two baths, with two bonus rooms and a family room in the lower level with a third bath stubbed in. Windows were replaced 3-4 yrs ago with Woodbridge vinyl windows; roof is approximately 7 years old; AC condenser is approximately 3 yrs old and Cox Camera system in home will stay. This home is selling in its current condition; sellers will make no repairs. Well worth your time and effort to invest in this home. Call Marsha McConnell at 620-694-9143 for a private showing.

For open house information, contact MARSHA MCCONNELL, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576