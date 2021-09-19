Take a look at these homes for sale in Klamath Falls

(Klamath Falls, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Klamath Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2029 Leroy Street, Klamath Falls, 97601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This is one of the classic pacific terrace homes that has geothermal, and also showcases a lot of that old world original charm that so many people love about the pacific terrace area! This property also has geothermal as well. Beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs, with a floorpan that provides an open living room, flows through the kitchen and provides access to the back yard. There is an old woodfire grill with chimney in the back yard as well! The laundry room, additional finished room, that could easily be a bedroom, and full bathroom are located in the portion of the basement that is finished. Located above Pacific terrace, near Roosevelt school and the streets of Pacific terrace for those morning or afternoon walks. Tenants are currently living here and will need a 24 hour notice, and have tenants rights when it comes to relocation. Any additional questions please contact the listing agent today! All offers will be presented at the same time at 6 pm on Monday.

5963 Springcrest Way, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Enjoy your morning beverage on the balcony looking out at Mount Shasta. This lovely split level boast beautiful views and a spacious backyard with lots of potential. Modern floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a bonus room downstairs. Brand new AC unit and recently serviced heater. RV parking, close proximity to schools, shopping and public transportation. Don't miss this one!

4480 Peck Drive, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming 1342 SQFT 3 bedroom cottage, comfortable living room with fireplace & den in great suburban location on attractive fenced lot with mature landscaping that opens to the OC&E walking trail. Tandem 2 car garage with workshop area, open air garden shed & loft, 2 storage buildings, covered deck & more. Comfortable size rooms, charming eat-in kitchen, some wood flooring, many vinyl windows, gas heat & more! Priced to sell, all inspections on file, seller cannot complete any repairs. Easy to show so call today for an appointment.

5415 Lockford Drive, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Updated! This is a must see! This beautiful home features, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, walk in closet in Master Bedroom, New Roof, New interior and exterior paint, Some new flooring, granite counter tops, refinished kitchen cabinets, detached 2 car garage with shop area! Large paved parking area with plenty of room for your RV! Circle Drive

