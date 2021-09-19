Check out these homes for sale in Salina now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina, KS
Salina News Alert
 4 days ago

(Salina, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salina will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYZ3c_0c10RvX600

717 S 11Th, Salina, 67401

2 Beds 0 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Freshly updated, Kitchen has new cabinets, sink countertops, dishwasher, new paint and flooring throughout. One car detached garage, unfinished basement with egress window. New roof on House and Garage. Storage building. Deep lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzBg6_0c10RvX600

615 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, 67401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1910

All of the pleasures of Salina, Kansas are right at your fingertips in this heritage home, once the residence of George Seitz. Located in Salina's Santa Fe Avenue Historic District, the classic and elegant two-story offers all the charm of yesteryear, updated sensitively with modern conveniences. Glorious wood floors, formal dining, entrance hall, main floor den and sun porch, and upstairs lookout deck are features you won't find in more recent homes. With four bedrooms--including an en suite master. Three baths make life simple, and the lovely kitchen with large pantry is vintage craftsmanship at its very best. The home's interesting and vibrant history shines through, but this is a home to make your own. An extra-large lot, garden, and dog run give maximum outdoor space and the downtown location of mixed historic and medical buildings makes commuting, walking, biking, or accessing public transport easy and quick. Be a part of Salina's exciting new downtown on Santa Fe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCgP1_0c10RvX600

915 Harold Avenue, Salina, 67401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1976

South Salina Home situated on a corner lot with a detached 20 x 20 garage and an attached single car garage. This home has three bedrooms on the main floor. Large living room with a pellet stove to remain. The master has an attached 1/2 bath with a full main bath. Large family room in the basement with brand new carpeting along with two non-code bedroooms. The laundry area is stubbed for another bathroom. Large deck with a privacy fenced yard. All of the appliances and window treatments to remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh7Od_0c10RvX600

219 W Prescott Ave., Salina, 67401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,998 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This beautiful two-story brick home is located in the heart of Salina. Built in the early 1900s with features that include a grand staircase, formal dining room & living room with beamed ceilings and original woodwork. 4 oversized bedrooms with built-ins, deep closets, and the laundry room conveniently located. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets with undermount lighting, all the appliances remain and breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. The finished basement will not disappoint! Original brick walls give a pub-like feel with a bar and wood trimmed ceilings. There is a covered patio for entertaining, huge backyard with privacy fence, landscaped perfectly with 2 car garage and extra space behind the south fence. Close to Salina Downtown and Salina Regional Hospital.

