Pine Bluff, AR

House hunt Pine Bluff: See what’s on the market now

Pine Bluff Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Pine Bluff, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pine Bluff will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epLqX_0c10RueN00

4204 Scott, Pine Bluff, 71603

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great investment property or first time home buyer! Some flooring has been replaced and the flooring is there to finish the house out. Lots of updates have already been done!! Close to schools!! Nice double garage!! Newer roof!! Very well maintained!! Nice backyard!! Just needs a few finishing touches to be perfect!!

For open house information, contact Theresa George, Lunsford & Associates Realty Co. at 870-247-2040

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028657)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uh1Hn_0c10RueN00

916 Pinebergen Road, Pine Bluff, 71603

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great Investment Opportunity!! Over $6000.00 a year in rents. 2BR/1BA home with an exceptional rental history. Located near medical care, educational institutions and shopping, this single family home has been a rental for 20+ years, with an exceptional occupancy. Great for an investment property or ask the tenant to leave and fix up for your first home! Spacious rooms, separate laundry room and large additional rooms. Built in 1963!!!

For open house information, contact Frances Miles-Newsome, Miles-Newsome & Associates Realty, Inc. at 501-312-9980

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024813)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fqg9_0c10RueN00

2601 Oakwood, Pine Bluff, 71603

3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Investment property with approx 29.89 acres - 25 in timber - perfect for bow hunting. House is of no value. See remarks

For open house information, contact Kelly Howard, Premier Real Estate Services at 870-395-1999

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kybPK_0c10RueN00

705 W 29Th Avenue, Pine Bluff, 71603

2 Beds 1 Bath | $23,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Great Investment property. Property sold as-is. Information on features and characteristics of property is available upon request. See Agent Remarks!!!

For open house information, contact Hosetta Washington, Brokers Guild Real Estate at 501-367-8413

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-19028108)

