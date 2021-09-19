House hunt Pine Bluff: See what’s on the market now

(Pine Bluff, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pine Bluff will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4204 Scott, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great investment property or first time home buyer! Some flooring has been replaced and the flooring is there to finish the house out. Lots of updates have already been done!! Close to schools!! Nice double garage!! Newer roof!! Very well maintained!! Nice backyard!! Just needs a few finishing touches to be perfect!!

916 Pinebergen Road, Pine Bluff, 71603 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great Investment Opportunity!! Over $6000.00 a year in rents. 2BR/1BA home with an exceptional rental history. Located near medical care, educational institutions and shopping, this single family home has been a rental for 20+ years, with an exceptional occupancy. Great for an investment property or ask the tenant to leave and fix up for your first home! Spacious rooms, separate laundry room and large additional rooms. Built in 1963!!!

2601 Oakwood, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Investment property with approx 29.89 acres - 25 in timber - perfect for bow hunting. House is of no value. See remarks

705 W 29Th Avenue, Pine Bluff, 71603 2 Beds 1 Bath | $23,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Great Investment property. Property sold as-is. Information on features and characteristics of property is available upon request. See Agent Remarks!!!

