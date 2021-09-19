CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Check out these Fort Walton Beach homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Fort Walton Beach, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Walton Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAQYf_0c10Rtle00

670 Nautilus Court, Fort Walton Beach, 32548

3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Condominium | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A RARE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH ON OKALOOSA ISLAND NOW ON THE MARKET. This incredible Gulf Front condo at THE PALMS on Okaloosa Island showcases great views of the Gulf of Mexico from its large balcony with access from the large open living areas. Designed for enjoyment this condo includes a dining area separated from the open kitchen by breakfast bar. The Gulf front master bedroom includes access to the Gulf Front balcony, a large walk in closet, and a large private bath with double vanities, relaxing garden tub and separate walk in shower. The two guest bedrooms offer their own private baths. This Gulf Front residence is located on the top floor of the building is offered fully furnished and rental ready.

For open house information, contact Bruce Blankenship, RE/MAX Coastal Properties at 850-837-5500

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-864802)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qrd4p_0c10Rtle00

44 Nw Cape Dr, Ft Walton Beach, 32548

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Three bedroom, 2 bath home in Ft Walton Beach. Just 3 miles from the gulf coasts beautiful white sandy beaches, hotels and activities.

For open house information, contact RANAE STEWART, EXIT REALTY N. F. I. at 850-475-0077

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-596710)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2XET_0c10Rtle00

184 Monahan Drive, Fort Walton Beach, 32547

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Large waterfront home in center of Fort Walton Beach with 200 feet of beautiful waterfront with boat slip/lift, seawall and Jet Ski pad on Cinco Bayou. This perfect southern home has panoramic views of Cinco Bayou from almost every room. All four bedrooms have a view of the water. Southern Living like covered porch across back of home, bring your rocking chairs. Screened porch for relaxing and enjoying the views and in-ground pool. The first-floor features two master suites and also a master suite plus sitting area upstairs. The kitchen is new, large, and open with an expansive bar. Don't miss the little doggie suite under the stairs. Just off the living room is a room with a bath that has multiple uses. The spiral stairs lead to another bedroom.

For open house information, contact Patricia A Williams, ERA American Real Estate at 850-651-2454

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-881391)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0offmb_0c10Rtle00

58 Kokomo Row, Destin, 32541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Gorgeous 3BR/2BA, 2,468SF, Florida Beach Cottage, Fully Furnished and ready for you. This amazing home features wood & tile floors throughout, bright & modern decor, & just 1 block to the private deeded beach access. The first floor has a wraparound covered porch, large opened living space, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath, & laundry room. The 2nd floor features the master suite with walk-in closet, sitting area, spacious master bath, & private balcony. The 3rd floor as a nice sized bonus room with views of the Gulf & panoramic views of the sitting area. Other features include a 2-car garage, private swimming pool, & large backyard with room to entertain. This home would make a great vacation rental or second home. See you at the Beach!

For open house information, contact The Destin/Kirkland Team, EXP Realty LLC at 850-837-5788

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-868336)

See more property details

