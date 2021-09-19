Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenwood

(Greenwood, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

107 E Durst Ave, Greenwood, 29649 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute 3 bed 2 bath cottage home in Greenwood ! You will love this home with plenty of character ! Hardwood floors, front porch, spacious kitchen with built in cabinets with all appliances including fridge, stove and dishwasher. Home located close to Lander University.

For open house information, contact RUPESH PATEL, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-440-2798

103 Milford Pines Drive, Greenwood, 29649 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,990 | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

306 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649 4 Beds 3 Baths | $256,490 | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

105 Chatham Drive, Greenwood, 29649 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome home! This brick ranch is an updated, move-in-ready charmer! The floor plan is open and bright with ample space for living and entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has been renovated with custom soft-close drawers and cabinets in a bright white finish, accented with gorgeous hardware! Granite countertops are complimented by the tiled backsplash and modern fixtures. The kitchen island has seating for four and there's a pantry for storage separate from the cabinets. New hardwood flooring laid throughout most of the main living spaces of the home! The laundry room is spacious with ample storage space, three closets, and a row of uppers paired with a utility sink. The owner's suite has its own EnSuite with a stall shower, modern vanity, and tile flooring. The guest bath is situated with a tub/shower combo and the vanity has a granite countertop. The backyard is private with a detached two-bay workshop with its own heating and cooling. This home has a new roof as of July 2021.

For open house information, contact Brittney Jackson, Coldwell Banker Realty at 803-648-7851