Check out these homes on the Enid market now

1502 Sun Rise Drive, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Do you want to entertain your family and friends at your home? This is the home for you! A sunroom for indoor activities with a brand new mini-split system or an outside composite deck (15X24) to host family get-togethers. Do you want your own place to work on woodworking projects? How about a heated workshop (14X14) with a workbench and extra storage. Here is a list of some of the improvements and features of the home - Impact Resistant Shingles, Dual pane windows, Private well with Sprinkler system, Kitchen and Bath Granite Countertops, Bathrooms updated, Finished Garage floor, in-garage storm shelter, a 12X12 storage building, 6ft privacy cedar fence, backyard floodlight, recently replaced garage door opener, water softener and reverse osmosis system.

3219 W Cherokee, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 3 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1962

3219 W CHEROKEE AVE ENID OK 1,534 SQ.FT. Â± * 3 BEDROOMS * 2.5 BATHROOMS George & Mary Oller Estate Auction Auction Date: October 4th 10:00am Auction Location: 3219 W Cherokee Ave Enid Ok 73703 This nice brick home is located at 3129 W Cherokee Ave in Neilson Place Addition and has 1,534 sq.ft of living space according to the county assessor. There are (3) bedrooms (2.5) bathrooms, utility room and den with fireplace. The large kitchen has a built in dishwasher, electric range, oven and connected dining area. There is a large utility room with half bath just off the garage which leads into the den. The home also offers an in-ground storm shelter, covered patio, water well, sprinkler system and storage shed. Be sure and take a look! -3 Bedrooms -2.5 Bathrooms -1,534 Sq.ft. Â± -Brick Home -Den -Built in 1962 -Master Bathroom -Master Walk-In Closet -Storm Shelter -Covered Patio -Sprinkler System -Storage Shed -Water Well -Utility Room Make plans to join Lippard Auctioneers October 4th 2021, to bid on this great property. Pre-Offers: Pre offers must be submitted to Lippard Auctioneers Inc, on or before September 20th at 3:00pm. If seller accepts any offer prior to September 20th at 3:00pm, then the auction will be canceled. Terms of the auction will remain in effect for any Pre-bid offers. Legal Description: Lot 9 Block 3 sd-E57 Neilson Place 5th Addn SW/4 11-22-7 Possession: will be at closing. Closing will be at the office of Guarantee Abstract and the $500.00 closing fee will be shared equally between buyer and seller. Taxes: $1,245.00 annually and will be prorated to the day of closing.

4214 Lexington Place, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Quiet Cul-de-sac!!! This home features 3 bed 2 bath with spacious back yard, boasts a beautiful fireplace great neighborhood located in NW Enid don't waste time as this will not last long!

