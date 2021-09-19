CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Check out these homes on the Findlay market now

 4 days ago

(Findlay, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Findlay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikA4h_0c10Rq7T00

1444 White Birch Drive, Findlay, 45840

3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Custom built home in Hillcrest and Van Buren School District. This beautiful home features many quality updates throughout including: Granite counter-tops, custom window treatments - featuring bedrooms with plantation blinds, french doors that lead to a den and central vacuum system. It has a spacious master bedroom and bath that includes a whirlpool tub and shower. The basement has an entertainment area, additional bedroom, full bath, two storage rooms, along with water proof flooring. The home comes equipped with a three car garage that has hot and cold water hookup.

For open house information, contact BAILEY JOSEPH, HARTSOCK REALTY at 419-302-3940

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Or8R4_0c10Rq7T00

136 Northcliff Dr, Findlay, 45840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nice three bedroom two full bath Brick Ranch home in a desirable Findley neighborhood. Don't miss your chance on this home! Bring your ideas and personal touches!!

For open house information, contact Dan S O'Reilly, RE/MAX Traditions at 440-285-8000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lpIl_0c10Rq7T00

203 E. Clay St., Mt Blanchard, 45867

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in 1910

WELCOME TO 203 E. CLAY ST!! Do not hesitate to schedule to see this awesome 2 story home in Riverdale School District! This property has so much to offer! Has a nice sized living room, 2 bathrooms, detached 24x24 garage, 24x18 barn, a dry spacious basement & a Generac generator. Updates include furnace/2017, Central Air/2018, engineered hardwood flooring/2020, Electrical panel replaced/2019, Metal roof on garage/2019, dishwasher & range/2020 & original hardwood refinished/2020. SCHEDULE TODAY! WON'T LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact KATHY SHEPHERD, OAKRIDGE REALTY & AUCTION CO. at 419-991-2020

