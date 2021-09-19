CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Check out these homes on the Grand Island market now

Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 4 days ago

(Grand Island, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Island than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBVgq_0c10RpEk00

231 N Ruby, Grand Island, 68803

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1935

A great place to start. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a basement and one car garage. New Paint and carpet on the main floor. Basement has lots of potential with room for a family room, office and potential 3rd bedroom. There is a bath in the basement that needs a little TLC to get working. New roof and siding recently installed. Kitchen stove has electric and gas available. 220 in the garage.

For open house information, contact David Wetherilt, New View Real Estate at 308-381-8240

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210795)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207vWi_0c10RpEk00

2512 S Blaine St, Grand Island, 68801

4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,160 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fabulous! All brick! 14.3 acres. Main floor master w/full bath. 25' ceiling in main floor great room. Gas fireplace. Lilienthal cabinets. Pella windows. Jack+Jill bedrooms upstairs plus a bedroom w/ensuite. Bonus Room + Toy room over garage. Family room in basement. Wet bar. Workout room and N/C Bedroom. Underground dog fence. Don't miss the "hidden" room behind the bookcase!!

For open house information, contact Tracy Babcock, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210302)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRpOu_0c10RpEk00

4043 Sandalwood Drive, Grand Island, 68803

4 Beds 4 Baths | $477,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice 4 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath one owner home! Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen/dining w/hickory cabinets. Main floor laundry w/abundant cabinets. California Closets. Brand new roof August 2021. Fenced corner lot with an "impressive" (30x34) heated & cooled garage with half bath. If garage space is important... take a look at this one!

For open house information, contact Sheila Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210729)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXV4s_0c10RpEk00

1218 W 1St St, Grand Island, 68801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This well cared for antique home features original oak floors, 4 bedrooms 2 bath locations, 1 car detached garage, w/alley access. Inviting entry way leads to the updated main floor the includes newer plaster, insulation, some windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Established yard, privacy fence and underground sprinklers. play set and appliances(1 refrigerator), washer & dryer stay. Sold "as is"

For open house information, contact Deborah Marshall, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210642)

