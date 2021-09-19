Check out these homes on the Eagle Pass market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

 4 days ago

(Eagle Pass, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eagle Pass will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

214 Santa Fe Trail, Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 2 Baths | $211,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home | Open floor plan | 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bath | 1456 sqft | Lot size 55x110 | Outside the city limits. Contact listing agent for the option to choose colors and finishes.

For open house information, contact Ruth Barrera, Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-758-1034

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72578)

3800 Deer Run Blvd., Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 2009

New Listing!!! House for sale offering 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office space, and approx. of 2,048 sq. ft. of living area, 2 car garage, BBQ area PALAPA.

For open house information, contact Roberto Rodriguez, Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-758-1034

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72015)

2175 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,730 Square Feet | Built in 1975

New Price!! Unique House For Sale located in Adams Subdivision right off Del Rio Blvd. This spacious and secluded two story/split level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, two living rooms each with fireplace, kitchen with fireplace in the second floor with balcony overlooking land close to rio grande river. Main house is about 3,432 SF of living area plus a two car garage attached. Includes a separate small apartment/studio/office with restroom of approximately 298 SF....Total of 2.8 +- acres. Lots of potential, some TLC needed. Contact Listing broker for more details or to schedule an appointment.

For open house information, contact Doris S Sanchez, Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-758-1034

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72244)

398, 384,374 Pecos, Eagle Pass, 78852

0 Bed 0 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,318 Square Feet | Built in None

4 Residential Multi-Family lots located inside city limits. Frontage of the 4 lots is 200 x 195, almost 1 acre lot.

For open house information, contact Alma Chapa, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-71468)

