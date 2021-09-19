Top homes for sale in Coeur D'Alene

(Coeur D'Alene, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coeur D'Alene. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1356 N Highway 41, Post Falls, 83854 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Super cute, nicely updated home at a great price! Updates include new flooring, kitchen countertops. Lots of space for parking (4 cars!) and the shed to the side adds great storage. Featuring a nice yard, with a park nearby for extra outdoor space.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Roncco, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

8320 N Canal, Newman Lake, 99025 4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Sitting on over an acre in beautiful Newman Lake Washington, this 4 bedroom(1 non-egress)/4 bathroom rancher with a full walkout basement comes with a huge 32' x 36' shop with 3 stalls, meticulously maintained lawn, landscaping, and garden, concrete patio with grill station and built-in firepit, and so much more! Located so close to Spokane Valley and Post Falls, you'll have access to shopping schools, and a multitude of outdoor recreational activities! The home includes updated kitchen appliances, granite countertops throughout, wood floors, a main floor master suite with a walk-in closet, a second living quarters in the basement, and updated bathrooms. The gorgeous backyard, combined with the home's serene setting makes it perfect for relaxing, entertaining, or working on any kind of project in the shop. You won't want to miss out on this rare opportunity that this quiet Newman Lake neighborhood has to offer!

For open house information, contact Joel Elgee, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller at 208-765-2222

8067 N Crown Pointe St, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Sparkling Clean 3 bed 2 bath, two story home. Bedroom and full bath on main floor. Freshly Painted Interior, Low Maintenance Yard, Rear Load Garage, Cozy Front Porch and remodeled kitchen makes this home a must see. Central Air, close to shopping and medical, washer and dryer and two refrigerators stay with the home. Easy to show

For open house information, contact Cindy Winslow, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

2512 N Abigail St, Post Falls, 83854 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,900 | 3,256 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous home in The Meadows. This home is situated on one fully landscaped acre and close proximity to CDA or Spokane. Offering a very well thought out design with many upgrades and elegant touches throughout. Its the perfect home for entertaining with large quartz island and open kitchen, living and dining room concept. Features large covered patio, fire pit, linear gas fireplace, custom mudroom and the upper family room can also be a 4th bedroom. Even your most discerning client will not be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Kim Kling, John L Scott, Inc (Cd'A) at 208-664-8500