Take a look at these homes for sale in Columbia

863 Tom Osborne Rd, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,041 Square Feet | Built in 1987

The beautiful park like setting of this home will be difficult to match one like it! This 3 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home nestled on 9.63 acres has an amazing front yard AND an amazing private back yard! Huge full walk out basement, partially finished with full bath AND a workshop area, a lot of storage or crafting area too. NO HOA! Less than 5 miles to I-65! Don't miss your opportunity to buy it before someone else does! Properties like this don't come on the market very often! Sold "as is where is".

3303 Somerset Ln, Columbia, 38401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Better than New! Genoa floorplan in sought-after Grove Park subdivision in Columbia. The home features an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings and LVP. Granite in kitchen along with stainless appliances. Energy Star Certified Home, programmable thermostat and tankless water heater.

1007 S Main St, Columbia, 38401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1909

904 Harmony Way, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,357 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Perfect home in the perfect location! Fabulous one level, all brick with all the upgraded amenities * Beautiful sand and finish hardwood floors throughout living areas * Ceramic tile is wet areas * White kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and tile backsplash * Split bedroom plan * Soaring high ceilings * Sitting on almost 1/2 an acre * Private tree line in fenced backyard * Enjoy the evenings on the screened-in porch * Located in a quiet established neighborhood convenient to SH and I-65

