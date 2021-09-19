CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Columbia

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 4 days ago

(Columbia, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eBvj_0c10Rmpn00

863 Tom Osborne Rd, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,041 Square Feet | Built in 1987

The beautiful park like setting of this home will be difficult to match one like it! This 3 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home nestled on 9.63 acres has an amazing front yard AND an amazing private back yard! Huge full walk out basement, partially finished with full bath AND a workshop area, a lot of storage or crafting area too. NO HOA! Less than 5 miles to I-65! Don't miss your opportunity to buy it before someone else does! Properties like this don't come on the market very often! Sold "as is where is".

For open house information, contact Steve Hill, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-371-1544

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2280075)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqeGA_0c10Rmpn00

3303 Somerset Ln, Columbia, 38401

4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Better than New! Genoa floorplan in sought-after Grove Park subdivision in Columbia. The home features an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings and LVP. Granite in kitchen along with stainless appliances. Energy Star Certified Home, programmable thermostat and tankless water heater.

For open house information, contact Cameron Hunt, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-432-2919

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2276797)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNCbb_0c10Rmpn00

1007 S Main St, Columbia, 38401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Selling unfurnished

For open house information, contact Gerry E Snoddy, Hodges and Fooshee Realty Inc. at 615-538-1100

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2183969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFb9W_0c10Rmpn00

904 Harmony Way, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,357 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Perfect home in the perfect location! Fabulous one level, all brick with all the upgraded amenities * Beautiful sand and finish hardwood floors throughout living areas * Ceramic tile is wet areas * White kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and tile backsplash * Split bedroom plan * Soaring high ceilings * Sitting on almost 1/2 an acre * Private tree line in fenced backyard * Enjoy the evenings on the screened-in porch * Located in a quiet established neighborhood convenient to SH and I-65

For open house information, contact Teresa R. Points, Keller Williams Realty at 615-302-4242

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2278628)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Columbia, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Columbia, TN
Real Estate
Columbia, TN
Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Acreage#Programmable Thermostat#Benchmark Realty#Llc#Lvp#Fooshee Realty Inc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
103
Followers
247
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy