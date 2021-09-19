Check out these homes for sale in Statesboro now

(Statesboro, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

107 Cove Court, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in Woodbridge Cove with 2000 square feet. Home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on .95 acres. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Large laundry room. Custom cabinets. Builder reserves the right to change or alter plans. Front yard will be sodded with a sprinkler system and landscaping. One time mailbox fee of $300 to be paid at closing by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Hirsch, ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team at 912-764-6774

1405 Carrington Drive, Statesboro, 30458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this beautiful all brick split floor-plan 3bed/2bath home in the Carrington South Community!!! The foyer entry welcomes you into the living room which has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace (gas logs). This home has a separate dining room with plenty of natural lighting and hardwood floor. The kitchen features a breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. The spacious owners' ensuite has walk-in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the entire house. Keyless garage door opener. Call me today to schedule your private showing!!!

For open house information, contact Melissa White, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

260 Alexander Farms Road, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,026 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful two-story home located in a gated community of Alexander Farms Subdivision. This home 4 bedroom/3 bath home has many modern features including: oak laminate flooring and tile through-out the home, pine shiplap ceilings & beams, tank less water heater, double oven, foam insulation. Open kitchen with a large island and breakfast area. Separate formal dining room. Spacious living room with a stone accent gas log fireplace. Two bedrooms are located down stairs, two bedrooms upstairs & has a bonus room. Master has large walk-closets, his & her vanities, separate tile shower and a tile deck garden tub. Covered back porch over-looking the extended patio and back yard on the 1.32 acre lot. Great home to raise a family, entertain, and much more. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact Jack Conner, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485

125 Wedgefield Way, Statesboro, 30458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Located in quiet family neighborhood of Wedgefield Plantation. This approx.1600 sq ft. home has large front and back yards (.57 acre lot) and sits adjacent to cul-de-sac. The home features a great floor plan with spacious rooms and plenty of closet space for storage. There is a valuted ceiling in family room and front bedroom. New vinyl flooring in family room, and hallway. Tray ceiling in mst. bedrm. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate laundry room with room for baskets. Mst bath has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Walkin closet in master bedrm/bath. Patio in backyard with garden area and shed. 2 car side entry attached garage.

For open house information, contact Barbara Sharpe, SunCoast Realty at 912-667-6477