CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Check out these homes for sale in Statesboro now

Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 4 days ago

(Statesboro, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGwoc_0c10Rlx400

107 Cove Court, Statesboro, 30458

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in Woodbridge Cove with 2000 square feet. Home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on .95 acres. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Large laundry room. Custom cabinets. Builder reserves the right to change or alter plans. Front yard will be sodded with a sprinkler system and landscaping. One time mailbox fee of $300 to be paid at closing by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Hirsch, ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team at 912-764-6774

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9041267)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dVLK_0c10Rlx400

1405 Carrington Drive, Statesboro, 30458

3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this beautiful all brick split floor-plan 3bed/2bath home in the Carrington South Community!!! The foyer entry welcomes you into the living room which has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace (gas logs). This home has a separate dining room with plenty of natural lighting and hardwood floor. The kitchen features a breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. The spacious owners' ensuite has walk-in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the entire house. Keyless garage door opener. Call me today to schedule your private showing!!!

For open house information, contact Melissa White, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9022480)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK7BC_0c10Rlx400

260 Alexander Farms Road, Statesboro, 30458

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,026 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful two-story home located in a gated community of Alexander Farms Subdivision. This home 4 bedroom/3 bath home has many modern features including: oak laminate flooring and tile through-out the home, pine shiplap ceilings & beams, tank less water heater, double oven, foam insulation. Open kitchen with a large island and breakfast area. Separate formal dining room. Spacious living room with a stone accent gas log fireplace. Two bedrooms are located down stairs, two bedrooms upstairs & has a bonus room. Master has large walk-closets, his & her vanities, separate tile shower and a tile deck garden tub. Covered back porch over-looking the extended patio and back yard on the 1.32 acre lot. Great home to raise a family, entertain, and much more. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact Jack Conner, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9030007)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC47O_0c10Rlx400

125 Wedgefield Way, Statesboro, 30458

3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Located in quiet family neighborhood of Wedgefield Plantation. This approx.1600 sq ft. home has large front and back yards (.57 acre lot) and sits adjacent to cul-de-sac. The home features a great floor plan with spacious rooms and plenty of closet space for storage. There is a valuted ceiling in family room and front bedroom. New vinyl flooring in family room, and hallway. Tray ceiling in mst. bedrm. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate laundry room with room for baskets. Mst bath has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Walkin closet in master bedrm/bath. Patio in backyard with garden area and shed. 2 car side entry attached garage.

For open house information, contact Barbara Sharpe, SunCoast Realty at 912-667-6477

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-256963)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Statesboro, GA
Business
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Water Heater#Ga#Statesboro Properties#Wedgefield Plantation#Suncoast Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
115
Followers
256
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy