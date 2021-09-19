CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Titusville, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Titusville

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 4 days ago

(Titusville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Titusville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcqEp_0c10Rk4L00

3403 Royal Oak Drive, Titusville, 32780

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome Home! This Model Home is FULL of upgrades. Paver Stone Driveway, Private Screened Pool, and Gorgeous Tile in Main Living Areas. Chefs Kitchen Features Large Island and Breakfast Bar that Opens to Great Room with French Doors to Pool. Oversize Primary Bedroom Features Double Walk-In Closets, Dual Vanities, and Sliding Door to Trussed Screened Porch. Architectural Details in Ceiling Designs, Moldings, and Fixtures. Beautiful HOA Free Neighborhood in Central Titusville. Ready for you to Call Home!Contact Results Team Properties and Investments at 321-302-1600

For open house information, contact Michael Heacock, Results Team Prop.& Investment at 321-567-5858

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-915984)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPgkr_0c10Rk4L00

1073 Country Club Drive, Titusville, 32780

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the golf course!! This cozy, upstairs condo comes furnished with gorgeous wood flooring throughout and towering vaulted ceilings giving this space plenty of room to stretch out! The spacious kitchen offers ample cabinet space and opens to the common area so you can entertain guests with ease! Relax at the end of the day sipping your favorite drink on the screened balcony with views of the the pond and the 1st hole of the La Cita Golf Course! Walk to the country club for dinner, or enjoy nature strolling throughout the walking trails, short drive to shopping, and beaches! This quiet neighborhood is the perfect fit for all your needs!

For open house information, contact Lisa E Ramsey, Keller Williams Realty Brevard at 321-259-1170

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-912403)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqjcj_0c10Rk4L00

1562 University Lane, Cocoa, 32922

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1982

For more information, please call 321.302.5909 thanks

For open house information, contact Charles Fischer, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-913092)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOq1V_0c10Rk4L00

1705 S Lilac Circle, Titusville, 32796

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful 3 Bdrm 2 1/2 Bath with bonus room and it's own bath and separate access. Above ground pool, pond , large she and a fire pit. lots of renovations new roof and AC and windows. too many to list. Worth seeing Call Deanna for info and appointments #321-431-2920.

For open house information, contact Deanna Moyle, CENTURY 21 Paradise Palm at 321-268-8884

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-913829)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Titusville, FL
Business
City
Titusville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Titusville, FL
Real Estate
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Open House#Welcome Home#Art#This Model Home#Paver Stone Driveway#Private Screened Pool#French#Dual Vanities#Exp Realty Llc#Ac
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Titusville Today

Titusville Today

Titusville, FL
129
Followers
244
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy