Take a look at these homes on the market in Titusville

(Titusville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Titusville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3403 Royal Oak Drive, Titusville, 32780 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome Home! This Model Home is FULL of upgrades. Paver Stone Driveway, Private Screened Pool, and Gorgeous Tile in Main Living Areas. Chefs Kitchen Features Large Island and Breakfast Bar that Opens to Great Room with French Doors to Pool. Oversize Primary Bedroom Features Double Walk-In Closets, Dual Vanities, and Sliding Door to Trussed Screened Porch. Architectural Details in Ceiling Designs, Moldings, and Fixtures. Beautiful HOA Free Neighborhood in Central Titusville. Ready for you to Call Home!Contact Results Team Properties and Investments at 321-302-1600

For open house information, contact Michael Heacock, Results Team Prop.& Investment at 321-567-5858

1073 Country Club Drive, Titusville, 32780 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the golf course!! This cozy, upstairs condo comes furnished with gorgeous wood flooring throughout and towering vaulted ceilings giving this space plenty of room to stretch out! The spacious kitchen offers ample cabinet space and opens to the common area so you can entertain guests with ease! Relax at the end of the day sipping your favorite drink on the screened balcony with views of the the pond and the 1st hole of the La Cita Golf Course! Walk to the country club for dinner, or enjoy nature strolling throughout the walking trails, short drive to shopping, and beaches! This quiet neighborhood is the perfect fit for all your needs!

For open house information, contact Lisa E Ramsey, Keller Williams Realty Brevard at 321-259-1170

1562 University Lane, Cocoa, 32922 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1982

For more information, please call 321.302.5909 thanks

For open house information, contact Charles Fischer, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

1705 S Lilac Circle, Titusville, 32796 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful 3 Bdrm 2 1/2 Bath with bonus room and it's own bath and separate access. Above ground pool, pond , large she and a fire pit. lots of renovations new roof and AC and windows. too many to list. Worth seeing Call Deanna for info and appointments #321-431-2920.

For open house information, contact Deanna Moyle, CENTURY 21 Paradise Palm at 321-268-8884