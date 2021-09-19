On the hunt for a home in Auburn? These houses are on the market

(Auburn, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1806 Keystone Drive, Auburn, 36830 4 Beds 3 Baths | $421,599 | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*Proposed Listing* Plan available for build in Series J, H, 2H, & 2J. 2H & 2J offers 4bed/4bath, 3159 SqFt The “Alexandria” is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.

541 Cloverdale Drive, Auburn, 36830 2 Beds 2 Baths | $282,416 | Single Family Attached | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a frameless glass shower door. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! * Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities.* Price listed may not be the final price, please check with Harris Doyle Sales Consultant for final price. Conveniently located on the corner of Farmville Road and 280, this Townhome is only 9 minutes to Downtown Opelika and 10 minutes to Toomer's Corner! Model Home Hours : Wednesday - Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.

129 Debardeleben Drive, Auburn, 36830 4 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new project will bring Old World charm to the Auburn. Each unit will feature custom features like quartz counter tops, wood floors, upgraded appliance and custom lighting. This low density project will only have 4 total units. Located less than 1 mile from campus and downtown. Be close to everything you need and just far enough away to escape to your new oasis.

675 Shawnee Street, Auburn, 36830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in 1970

***COMING SOON*** Great opportunity under 200k in a highly sought-after location in Auburn! All brick, one-level home on a large corner lot in the Stage Road neighborhood. Loads of opportunity with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal living, den, and enclosed garage for added square footage! The enclosed garage is perfect for a flex space or 4th bedroom. New HVAC system as of 2020. The backyard features a large concrete patio and is fully fenced.

