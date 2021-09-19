Check out these homes for sale in Wausau now

(Wausau, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wausau will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

226 Joyce Street, Wausau, 54401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique opportunity to own this petite 1940's Cottage-Style Bungalow that's Cute as a Button. Think "Dirty Dancing" Kellerman's Resort employee cottages kinda cute! Located blocks from Lake Wausau within walking distance of DC Everest Park's public boat landing adjacent to The Eagle's Club and The Water Walkers Waterski Show. There's an incredibly spacious back yard here, making this an ideal rental or candidate for your "Tiny House" dreams without being QUITE so tiny. This little love will need some TLC and is being sold As Is. All appliances are included. There is a Natural Gas furnace in the dining room and electric heat to supplement. This home is in the FEMA flood zone and Seller paid $914 for Flood insurance in 2020.

1421 Pearson Street, Wausau, 54401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Lots of major updates already done to this raised ranch home located on the northwest side of Wausau! This three bedroom, two bathroom, home has great location on quiet street and is close to parks, schools, pool, Wisconsin river, and shopping. It has two bedrooms on the main floor and one in the lower level. Some of the recent updates include new windows, vinyl siding, aluminum soffit & fascia, seamless rain gutters, garage door, concrete sidewalk, flooring, & interior six panel solid doors. the spacious back yard has a freshly painted huge deck that leads down to a wooden patio. The nice garden shed with built in shelving for extra storage is included. Schedule your showing today as this property won't last long!

5200 N 60Th Avenue, Wausau, 54401 3 Beds 4 Baths | $432,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in None

This is just one of them homes… but I’m not in the market to buy. Architecturally awesome is the best way to describe this one. 10 years ago, the home went under a complete remodel! The floorplan is flawless along with the top-notch construction with this builder’s personal home! Sitting on 1.6 acres close to town, it is all here. Amazing main floor with engineered solid wood flooring, stunning kitchen with cabinetry by Woodcraft, large dining area with wine bar, main floor laundry, spacious living room with gorgeous sealed rocks gas fireplace! Favorite part of the house is the rounded wall. All contractors would be amazed at the uniqueness of this creative addition to the living room! Master en suite is a dream with tons of room, huge walk in closet, and full bath with tiled, double shower headed, walk in shower. Half bath with the office, or perfect for a nursery. Lower level with two more bedrooms, one with its own full bath and an additional full bath. Nice family room in the lower for separate kids’ quarters.

809 Dunbar Street, Wausau, 54403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in None

Well cared for home on Wausau's East Side. Great location, easy to enjoy all of Wausau's Downtown events! Hard to find original and unpainted trim and doors. Lots of Character! Real hardwood floors (but covered by carpet). Plumbing, both bathrooms, and electrical have all been updated! Newer roof. Large front porch, perfect for a swing! For more privacy, enjoy the deck off the back of the home. All appliances are included. Adjoining the kitchen is a butlers pantry, great for not only a pantry but for storing all the extra kitchen gadgets. This one is worth a look! Call today for a showing.

