Paducah, KY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Paducah

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 4 days ago

(Paducah, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paducah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWQWp_0c10RhQA00

9255 State Route 1241, Boaz, 42027

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in None

If quiet country living is what you've been looking for, you just found it! Just about ten minutes outside of Lone Oak and nestled on ten picturesque acres you will find this spacious, one-level, three bedroom, two bath home. Out back there is an enormous pond, complete with gazebo and not one, not two, but three garages to house all your toys. With a few modern farm house updates, you can turn this one into your dream home!

For open house information, contact Nikki Smith, eXp Realty, LLC, The EPIC Group at 270-519-2134

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113908)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2JoV_0c10RhQA00

320 Lindsey Avenue, Metropolis, 62960

3 Beds 1 Bath | $63,500 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Affordable three bedroom home in a great neighborhood. Home has hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms, kitchen appliances included and a storage building in the backyard.

For open house information, contact STEWART WEISENBERGER, FARMER & CO. REAL ESTATE at 618-524-3000

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB439517)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGdC0_0c10RhQA00

255 Wyondotte Way, Ledbetter, 42058

3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in None

How about a dead end street and being the last house on it? This classic brick ranch comes with a 40x30 oversized garage, 1200 sq ft+, to keep everything you need and an updated interior. With a little color in your life, this 3 bed and 1 bath house is in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Paducah.

For open house information, contact Reese Johnson, Keller Williams Experience Realty Branch at 270-753-1492

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-111962)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMXW9_0c10RhQA00

1341 S Friendship, Paducah, 42003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS IS A MUST SEE! Built by Churchwell. Very well maintained home. Whirlpool appliances-new in 2018. Beautiful crown molding in living room. All new windows in 2009, back patio door new in 2019. Enjoy the inground pool in the fenced in backyard, hardwood floors. ENDLESS POSSIBILIES!!

For open house information, contact Kim Musgrave, THE KIM MUSGRAVE TEAM at 270-366-7110

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113585)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
178
Followers
249
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

