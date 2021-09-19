Take a look at these homes on the market in Paducah

(Paducah, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paducah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

9255 State Route 1241, Boaz, 42027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in None

If quiet country living is what you've been looking for, you just found it! Just about ten minutes outside of Lone Oak and nestled on ten picturesque acres you will find this spacious, one-level, three bedroom, two bath home. Out back there is an enormous pond, complete with gazebo and not one, not two, but three garages to house all your toys. With a few modern farm house updates, you can turn this one into your dream home!

320 Lindsey Avenue, Metropolis, 62960 3 Beds 1 Bath | $63,500 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Affordable three bedroom home in a great neighborhood. Home has hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms, kitchen appliances included and a storage building in the backyard.

255 Wyondotte Way, Ledbetter, 42058 3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in None

How about a dead end street and being the last house on it? This classic brick ranch comes with a 40x30 oversized garage, 1200 sq ft+, to keep everything you need and an updated interior. With a little color in your life, this 3 bed and 1 bath house is in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Paducah.

1341 S Friendship, Paducah, 42003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS IS A MUST SEE! Built by Churchwell. Very well maintained home. Whirlpool appliances-new in 2018. Beautiful crown molding in living room. All new windows in 2009, back patio door new in 2019. Enjoy the inground pool in the fenced in backyard, hardwood floors. ENDLESS POSSIBILIES!!

