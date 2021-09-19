CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Prescott? These houses are on the market

Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 4 days ago

(Prescott, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Prescott will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPrv7_0c10RgXR00

627 S Pinon Place, Prescott, 86303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,693 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Amazingly cared for home only 2 miles from downtown! Sitting at the end of a cul de sac, this home overlooks the beautiful Prescott National Forest to the South. From the back deck you can watch the spectacular views of mature trees and the sun setting behind Granite Mountain. The fully fenced yard and back deck in this quiet area makes for a great space for entertaining. The exterior has recently been painted and is very well maintained . Inside the home features a spacious open living room with a fireplace, perfect for those winter days. Bonus basement room great for a home office or hobby room. The large kitchen/dining area has tons of potential to make it your own. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Caden Kent-LLewellyn, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Bloomtree Realty at 928-443-8800

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1041835)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBr8G_0c10RgXR00

5543 N Brinson Lane, Prescott Valley, 86314

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Townhouse | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Move in Ready, Like New, Immaculate Townhome! Loads of Builder Upgrades and Owner Improvements. Tile backsplash in kitchen, motorized shades, water softener, architectural grade roofing. Nearby subdivision RV storage. HOA covers exterior and front landscaping & 3 clubhouses, pools, exercise rooms, parks. Seller had an exemption from property taxes in 2020, but the County Treasurer estimates that 2021 taxes will be $2,116.

For open house information, contact Robert W Ward, Realty ONE Group Mt Desert at 928-440-2522

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1041123)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqYPf_0c10RgXR00

3271 N Robert Road, Prescott Valley, 86314

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Completely remodeled, 3-Bedroom, 1-3/4 Bath home w/ 2-car Garage. New HVAC, (4 Mini-Split units), including AC and forced-air electric heating. New Flooring throughout: Woodgrain Plank Vinyl in all except bedrooms; New Carpet in all bedrooms. New Light Fixtures. New Interior Doors and Hardware throughout. All new Kitchen Cabinets w/ New Range Oven and New Dishwasher. The Water Heater is New. Complete New Interior Repaint. New bathroom vanities & sink fixtures will be installed in both bathrooms prior to COE. Living Room, Kitchen and Front Guest Bedroom vacuum-sealed window units will all be replaced prior to COE.

For open house information, contact David E Hamill, Far West Realty at 928-772-9400

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1041558)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy1Hw_0c10RgXR00

4529 N Grafton Drive, Prescott Valley, 86314

4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 2006

NICELY UPDATED AND UPGRADED HOME IN THE HEART OF THE BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE SUBDIVISION, OWNER HAS UPGRADED THE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FARM HOUSE SINK AND UPGRADED FAUCET, PREMIUM STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS COOKTOP, VENT HOOD, DOUBLE OVENS, DISHWASHER REFRIGERATOR AND STONE BACKSPLASH.. WET BAR WITH SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEVERAGE COOLER. STONE FLOORING- ENTRY HALL, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, DINING NOOK. KOA WOOD FLOORING- GREAT ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DEN AND HALLWAY. EPOXY FLOOR COATING IN GARAGE. UPGRADED CARPETING AND PAD IN BEDROOMS. INTERIOR WALL SOUND INSULATION THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES/FANS, BATH FIXTURES, FAUCETS, DOOR HARDWARE. LAUNDRY CABINETS, LAUNDRY SINK, IN WALL IRONING BOARD, GARAGE UTILITY SINK, A REAL CREAM PUFF! Builder Options Added: 4 FOOT EXTENSION ON 3 CAR GARAGE, MOVE 3RD CARD GARAGE BAY FROM INSIDE TO OUTSIDE, GARAGE SERVICE DOOR, 8 FOOT TALL GARAGE DOORS, INSULATE GARAGE DOORS, WALLS AND CEILINGS, UPGRADE ATTIC INSULATION TO R38, LOW E WINDOWS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR ILO WINDOW@GREAT ROOM, 42" UPPER CABINETS, 36" BATH CABINETS, STEEL BATHTUBS (X2), 8' RV GATE, SOFT WATER LOOP, LAUNDRY TUB PRE PLUMB, 2 BACK YARD GAS STUBS, SURROUND SOUND PREWIRE FAMILY ROOM, STEREO PREWIRE PATIO, VIDEO PREWIRE (X6), CEILING FAN PREWIRE (X8), ADDITIONAL OUTLETS/SWITCHES OUTSIDE AND INSIDE INCLUDING 2 FLOOR OUTLETS

For open house information, contact Christopher Potter, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6291946)

