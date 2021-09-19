Florence-curious? These homes are on the market

(Florence, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

600 Eastlake Dr, Muscle Shoals, 35661 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | 6,002 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Outstanding Waterfront Home situated on Beautiful Wilson Lake, deep water and is surrounded by breathtaking views. This property offers a easy walk to the water. Enjoy the views of the the main lake from almost every room in the Home. The hardwoods are absolutely beautiful and flow throughout, the kitchen has Marble countertops and stainless appliances, beautiful baths throughout with ceramic tile and custom cabinets. Enjoy the walkout decks, the basement that includes a steam shower and exercise room. The two story rec room has exposed beams and a staircase, stone fireplace, wet bar and lots of custom cabinetry. This home has many more amenities this is a Must see Home.

1214 Shop Pike Dr, Sheffield, 35660 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1887

Move in ready! Don't miss this cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! New paint, new vinyl plank floors throughout house, completely remodeled bathrooms with ceramic flooring and new vanities. New roof in 2020. Large front porch and back porch. Covered parking in the back and a nice size backyard! Call today! Buyer to verify all information!

1103 Brookford Pl, Muscle Shoals, 35661 4 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | 2,790 Square Feet | Built in 1993

The owner LOVES the neighborhood but has outgrown the house. 4 BdRm, 2.5 Bath, Lovely Kitchen w/Bar, Dining area, & Lg Pantry. Pantry has laundry hookups. Laundry is currently upstairs. Lg Den w/gas log Firepl. All BdRms are a good size. Lg Master Bath w/beautiful ceramic shower w/ two shower heads, Granite tops, His & Her Walk-in closet areas. The Lg Deck overlooks a Lg Privacy fenced back yd & in-ground Saltwater Pool plus two Storage buildings. There is a partially finished basement currently used as a media rm/play area. In addition, there is a workshop/Garage. There is also a separate Storm Shelter w/eletricity. Call Dan today for your private showing. Purchaser to verify all information

185 Blaze Dr, Florence, 35630 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't miss this newly renovated brick home situated on a large lot in a tree-filled neighborhood 1 mile from Forest Hills school. You will love the layout, fresh paint, new flooring and updated fixtures throughout. Enjoy the deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard featuring beautiful multi-level brick work which is great for outdoor entertaining! The main level is turn key and the spacious walkout basement with multiple flex rooms and full bath awaits your own creative ideas and design. The two car garage, workspace and tornado shelter are additional bonus features. Great house, great location.. Schedule your showing today! Realtor owned.

