On the hunt for a home in Stillwater? These houses are on the market

(Stillwater, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stillwater will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1803 E Moore Avenue, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*** IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN *** Ready to move in 30 days or less. The MURROW floor plan is the perfect home for just about anyone. With a large kitchen that opens to the heart of the home living room and an outdoor space with a covered patio; you'll have a wonderful home for entertaining or just stretching out. Tremendous cabinets and counter space make the kitchen great for your inner chef to create wonderful dishes. The master and spare bedrooms will accommodate just about any furniture you need and have plenty of storage. Home is currently under construction with anticipated completion in October.

103 S Edna Street, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Investor Special!!! Perfect house for a flip or to add some equity while making the home exactly as you want it. It sits on a 1 acre lot. The home will need some TLC. More pics are coming, but schedule your private showing in the meantime.

1225 E Cedar Drive, Stillwater, 74074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,991 Square Feet | Built in 1991

IS THIS HEAVEN? No...it's 1225 E Cedar Drive! The house, detached garage, 30x50 metal shop, RV parking, and nearly 2 lots makes this HEAVEN ON EARTH! Storage is unbelievable. Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen cook top is 2 years old. Instant hot water tap. Breakfast bar, dining area. Utility room will knock off your socks! So much room. Living room fireplace is flanked by beautiful book shelves and features a hearth and mantle. French doors take you to the fabulous backyard via the spectacular enclosed patio/sunroom. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nice sized w/large closets. Primary bedroom has a huge closet with built ins, the bath has a stand up shower and bath tub. Storm cellar in backyard. Additional detached garage has overhead door and is perfect for your outdoor possessions. THE SHOP...1/2 bath w/electricity, storage loft, sliding door, 3 car overhead doors. RV PARKING w/driveway on Manning Street. House has guttering all around and nicely landscaped. Take a look this weekend!

211 S Lowry Street, Stillwater, 74074 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Wonderful rental or starter home close to campus! Corner lot with large backyard. This home has been updated with a brand new central HVAC system. Large dining/living room area. Kitchen has gas cooktop, oven, fridge, and dishwasher. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Backyard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and a firepit. Extra parking on the side.

