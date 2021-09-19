CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

On the hunt for a home in Stillwater? These houses are on the market

Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 4 days ago

(Stillwater, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stillwater will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJnxY_0c10Relz00

1803 E Moore Avenue, Stillwater, 74075

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*** IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN *** Ready to move in 30 days or less. The MURROW floor plan is the perfect home for just about anyone. With a large kitchen that opens to the heart of the home living room and an outdoor space with a covered patio; you'll have a wonderful home for entertaining or just stretching out. Tremendous cabinets and counter space make the kitchen great for your inner chef to create wonderful dishes. The master and spare bedrooms will accommodate just about any furniture you need and have plenty of storage. Home is currently under construction with anticipated completion in October.

For open house information, contact Brett Creager, Kevo Properties at 405-494-7222

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-975324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJH0e_0c10Relz00

103 S Edna Street, Stillwater, 74075

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Investor Special!!! Perfect house for a flip or to add some equity while making the home exactly as you want it. It sits on a 1 acre lot. The home will need some TLC. More pics are coming, but schedule your private showing in the meantime.

For open house information, contact Micah McGahan, Brix Realty at 405-594-8341

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-969886)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rfiU_0c10Relz00

1225 E Cedar Drive, Stillwater, 74074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,991 Square Feet | Built in 1991

IS THIS HEAVEN? No...it's 1225 E Cedar Drive! The house, detached garage, 30x50 metal shop, RV parking, and nearly 2 lots makes this HEAVEN ON EARTH! Storage is unbelievable. Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen cook top is 2 years old. Instant hot water tap. Breakfast bar, dining area. Utility room will knock off your socks! So much room. Living room fireplace is flanked by beautiful book shelves and features a hearth and mantle. French doors take you to the fabulous backyard via the spectacular enclosed patio/sunroom. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nice sized w/large closets. Primary bedroom has a huge closet with built ins, the bath has a stand up shower and bath tub. Storm cellar in backyard. Additional detached garage has overhead door and is perfect for your outdoor possessions. THE SHOP...1/2 bath w/electricity, storage loft, sliding door, 3 car overhead doors. RV PARKING w/driveway on Manning Street. House has guttering all around and nicely landscaped. Take a look this weekend!

For open house information, contact Sharyl Pickens, Metro First Realty Unlimited at 405-385-1872

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-963715)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVwow_0c10Relz00

211 S Lowry Street, Stillwater, 74074

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Wonderful rental or starter home close to campus! Corner lot with large backyard. This home has been updated with a brand new central HVAC system. Large dining/living room area. Kitchen has gas cooktop, oven, fridge, and dishwasher. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Backyard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and a firepit. Extra parking on the side.

For open house information, contact Chris Russell, Keller-Williams Platinum at 405-748-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-964344)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Stillwater, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Real Estate
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Furniture#Ins#Art#Loft#Murrow#Brix Realty#French#Backyard
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater, OK
87
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy